Lionel Messi put his romantic side on full display as he stepped out on a dinner date with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo

The 37-year-old has been out of football action since July after sustaining an injury in the Copa America final

Messi's loved-up moment with his childhood sweetheart left fans gushing over them on social media

Despite nursing an injury, Lionel Messi recently showed that his romantic side is still very much alive as he stepped out for a dinner date with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The Argentine superstar, who has been sidelined since Argentina's Copa America triumph, was seen enjoying some quality time with his childhood sweetheart.

Messi steps out for dinner with Antonela

In a video circulating on social media, Messi, dressed casually, looked relaxed and content as he strolled alongside Antonella, who wore a chic night outfit.

The couple's effortless style and deep connection were evident as they made their way to dinner, drawing the attention of fans who were also enjoying the evening.

The sight of the 37-year-old and Antonella together sparked a wave of admiration from fans online. They have been married since 2017, per TODAY.com.

Fans react to Messi's dinner date with Antonella

Comments poured in, celebrating the couple's bond and Messi's dedication to his family.

One fan, @rashidanasim96, couldn't help but gush:

"Nice 🙂👍. Beautiful couple."

Another, @Gururaj2083, praised the bond between the couple saying:

"They make a great couple! Enjoy your dinner, Leo and Antonela!"

The sentiment was echoed by @SimonaGoveas, who waxed lyrical:

"Family always comes first...then Football 😇. Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini is definitely a family-oriented man apart from the GREATEST football player 💜😇"

Others like @Ctz624 simply admired:

"THE GOAT AND THE QUEEN."

While @human_artt summed it up:

"Beautiful couple and role models for other celebrities 👍❤️"

Messi's night out with Antonella reminds us that even the greatest players need time to unwind and cherish moments with loved ones.

This downtime is crucial for his recovery, ensuring that when he returns to the pitch, he does so fully recharged and ready to showcase his legendary skills once again.

Antonela playfully side-eyes Messi

YEN.com.gh previously reported a light-hearted moment where Lionel Messi was humorously side-eyed by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, while they watched an Inter Miami match from the stands.

The couple attended the game as the Herons began their defence of the 2023 Leagues Cup title, hosting Liga MX side Puebla at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

At one point during the match, the camera caught Antonela glancing over at Messi's phone. In the 33rd minute, as Messi casually checked his device, Antonela was seen giving it a playful side-eye.

