A dyed-in-the-wool West Ham United supporter, Ian Nash has opened up about his love for Ghana

He travelled hours from London to watch Mohammed Kudus in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kudus ended his 431-day dry spell when he scored in Ghana's 3-0 win against Madagascar

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ian Nash, a devoted West Ham United supporter, took a trip from London to Accra to witness Mohammed Kudus in action during the international break.

However, what started as a journey to watch his club’s star midfielder in action soon turned into an experience that deepened his admiration for Ghana.

West Ham supporter Ian Nash discloses his affection for Ghana after watching Mohammed Kudus in action. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @GhanaianHammers/X.

Source: Twitter

Fan travels from London to watch Kudus

Nash arrived at Kotoka International Airport just in time to attend Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad on March 21, 2025.

Seated among the passionate crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium, he watched as the Black Stars secured a resounding 5-0 victory.

Although Kudus did not get on the scoresheet during that game, the team’s attacking display left a lasting impression on Nash.

He could not make the trip to Morocco for Ghana’s second qualifier against Madagascar, but that did little to dampen his enthusiasm.

West Ham fan confesses love for Ghana

Speaking to GH One, he expressed his deep connection with the nation, stating that his admiration for Ghanaian football predated Kudus’ move to West Ham.

"Ghana is my African team, although England is my first. I've always loved Ghana, even before Mohammed Kudus," he said.

Kudus ends goal drought for Ghana

While the West Ham fan soaked in his Ghanaian experience and his profound love for the country, Kudus was making headlines of his own.

The 24-year-old finally broke a 431-day goal drought for the Black Stars, scoring the final goal in a commanding 3-0 win over Madagascar.

With that result, the Black Stars tightened their grip on Group I, leading with 15 points, three ahead of second-placed Comoros, per CAF Online.

As the road to the World Cup continues, Ghana will look to strengthen their qualification hopes in September when they face Chad and Mali.

Two more victories could put them within touching distance of a place at the global showpiece in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Kudus carries momentum back to club football

With international duty wrapped up, Kudus would shift his focus to West Ham, where he has yet to score since netting in a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last December.

Mohammed Kudus hopes to help West Ham beat Wolves in the Premier League after starring for the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

The dynamic midfielder will be eager to carry his fine form into the Hammers' next fixture - an away clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 1, per Sofascore.

As the Hammers push to regain consistency, Kudus will play a crucial role in their quest for success.

Kudus honoured with cute West Ham award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars playmaker Kudus was recognised by his English club.

The 24-year-old shared a West Ham award with English forward Jarrod Bowen in the same category.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh