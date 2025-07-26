The Black Queens were on cloud nine after clinching bronze at the expense of South Africa at the 2024 WAFCON

From the pitch to the dressing room, it was all fanfare for the Queens, who will take home $350,000 for their triumph

Ghana's heroine, Nancy Amoah, also paid a powerful tribute to the late Diogo Jota with her celebration

After three weeks of grit, setbacks, and sheer determination, Ghana’s Black Queens capped off their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a thrilling win over South Africa to claim bronze.

It wasn’t a walk in the park. In the third-place playoff clash, Ghana found themselves trailing after halftime.

Ghana's Black Queens basked in 'soloku' celebrations after their bronze victory over South Africa. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X and @SportyFM_/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana pip South Africa to bronze medal at WAFCON 2024

South Africa, reigning champions and perennial contenders, struck first, putting the Queens on the back foot. But rather than crumble, Ghana's senior women's national team rallied.

They fought back, equalised, and pushed the game into a penalty shootout. Even after missing their opening spot-kick, the Queens held their nerve, keeping calm under pressure as the drama unfolded in the shootout.

All eyes turned to 19-year-old Nancy Amoah when she stepped up. With nerves of steel and a cheeky no-look finish, she sent the ball past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini to seal Ghana’s triumph, per ESPN.

The goal was met with cheers and tears of joy both on the pitch and from fans watching around the world.

Grace Asantewaa, Comfort Yeboah, Nancy Amoah, and other Black Queens players dance in the dressing room after beating South Africa. Photo credit: @SportyFM_/X.

Source: Twitter

Inside the 'soloku' celebrations of the Black Queens

While the celebrations on the field were loud and emotional, it was backstage that the real party erupted.

In a video now making waves on social media, Grace Asantewaa, Nancy Amoah, and Comfort Yeboah took centre stage in the dressing room.

The trio led the iconic ‘Soloku’ dance, bodies bouncing to the infectious rhythm of Patapaa’s One Corner.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah stood by, taking in the wild scene as her teammates danced like no one was watching.

Watch the video:

Black Queens: From doubters to believers

Heading into the tournament, not many believed Ghana would make a mark. Critics barely gave them a chance to survive the group stage, let alone reach the podium. But game after game, the Black Queens silenced doubters.

From the opening day loss to bouncing back with a draw and a win, then battling through knockout matches filled with drama, they earned every step of their journey.

And now, they can proudly say they’ve done it again. Ghana’s bronze in 2024 adds to previous third-place finishes in 2000, 2004, and 2016—marking their fourth time on the podium.

Ghana pockets $350,000 after WAFCON success

Beyond the honour and national pride, there's a monetary reward for their hard-earned success.

According to CAF Online, Ghana’s bronze finish comes with a prize of $350,000. South Africa, finishing fourth, will take home $300,000.

Black Queens star honours Diogo Jota

YEN.com.gh also reported that a 19-year-old Black Queens sensation captured hearts during Ghana's third-place playoff victory over South Africa with a moving goal celebration.

After scoring the winning penalty, the teenager paid a touching tribute to the late Diogo Jota.

Source: YEN.com.gh