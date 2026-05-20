Arsenal are already planning for next season’s title defence, with Mikel Arteta targeting major signings for the 2026/27 season

• Julian Alvarez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headline a list of elite attacking targets linked with the Gunners

• Arsenal also aims to strengthen midfield and defence as they look to build a squad capable of sustaining their success

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Arsenal may have just ended their long wait for another Premier League title, but preparations for next season are already expected to be underway as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of defending the crown.

Following Manchester City’s slip against Bournemouth, the Gunners secured the title and celebrated a historic achievement.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is among the five players Arsenal are targeting as the Gunners aim to retain their Premier League title. Image credit: Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

However, attention will soon shift to strengthening key areas of the squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

Arsenal could sign Kvaratskhelia, Gordon and others

According to Planet Football, one of Arsenal’s main priorities is believed to be adding a top-quality left winger.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has reportedly emerged as an ambitious dream target, although any deal would likely require a record-breaking fee.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is also being considered as a more realistic Premier League option amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

Further forward, Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is another player strongly linked with the club. Arsenal are thought to admire the Argentine despite Viktor Gyokeres impressing this season.

Barcelona and PSG are also monitoring Alvarez, which could trigger a major transfer battle.

In midfield, West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes has reportedly attracted interest because of his versatility and age profile.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Tino Livramento is also admired as Arsenal continue searching for long-term defensive depth.

The summer could prove crucial as Arsenal attempt to build a squad capable of sustaining success both domestically and in Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh