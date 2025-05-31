Paris Saint-Germain won their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a dominant 5-0 victory over Inter Milan

Former PSG star Kylian Mbappe, now at Real Madrid, congratulated his former club on their historic triumph

Despite Real Madrid’s trophy drought in 2024/25, Mbappe scored 43 goals in 56 games and picked up three individual accolades

Paris Saint-Germain made history by clinching their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final held in Munich on May 31, 2025.

The emphatic win drew a heartfelt congratulatory message from their former star forward, Kylian Mbappe, now a key player at Real Madrid.

PSG win the Champions League in sytle

Paris Saint-Germain entered the Champions League final eager to claim the elusive trophy that had so far slipped through their fingers despite domestic dominance.

Facing a strong Inter Milan side, PSG delivered a masterclass performance, overwhelming their opponents with attacking flair and clinical finishing.

This victory was the crowning achievement for PSG’s project, which over the years has invested heavily in world-class talent aiming to establish themselves as a powerhouse in European football.

Mbappe's heartfelt message to PSG

Despite moving on to a new chapter with Real Madrid, Mbappe showed great sportsmanship and respect towards his former club following their Champions League triumph.

On Instagram, he posted a message celebrating PSG’s historic victory:

“The big day has finally arrived, Victory and with the manner of a whole club, Congratulations, PSG.”

This message resonated with fans worldwide as a reminder of Mbappe’s enduring connection to PSG and the role he played in helping the club build towards European glory.

