FC Armour and Golden Warriors remain unbeaten after two games, both holding a perfect record in the middle league

Heart of Eagles and Afram Plains SC seek redemption after losing their first two matches in the tournament

FC Armour leads the scoring chart with 12 goals in two games and looks dominant heading into matchday three

The Eastern Region Division Two Middle League continues to deliver excitement and high-stakes drama as six formidable teams battle it out for the single promotion slot to Division One.

Matchday three kicks off on Saturday, May 3, at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre, with all eyes on the two teams that remain unbeaten, FC Armour and Golden Warriors FC.

FC Armour, Golden Warriors Maintain Perfect Start in Thrilling Eastern Region Division Two League

Unbeaten Titans: FC Armour and Golden Warriors on fire

FC Armour and Golden Warriors FC have emerged as early title contenders, each maintaining a perfect record after two rounds of matches.

FC Armour boast a remarkable attacking form, having scored 12 goals while conceding only two.

Their opening day 9-0 demolition of Afram Plains SC was followed by a hard-fought 3-2 win against Heart of Eagles.

Golden Warriors, meanwhile, have also looked sharp, edging past Heart of Eagles 1-0 before a confident 3-1 victory over Shalom FC.

These results set the stage for another thrilling weekend, with FC Armour set to face Shalom FC, and Golden Warriors preparing for a tricky test against Right to Dream.

Desperate for Points: Heart of Eagles vs Afram Plains SC

The opening match on Saturday morning will see two sides, Heart of Eagles and Afram Plains SC, clash in a crucial encounter.

Both teams are winless after two games and are under pressure to revive their campaigns.

Heart of Eagles suffered narrow defeats to both Golden Warriors (1-0) and FC Armour (3-2), showing glimpses of quality but falling short of results.

Afram Plains, on the other hand, are yet to find their footing. They were humiliated 9-0 by FC Armour and then fell 3-0 to Right to Dream.

A third straight defeat would likely end their promotion hopes, making this clash a must-win for both sides.

Clash of Contenders: Right to Dream face Golden Warriors

The second game of the day features Golden Warriors against Right to Dream at 12:00 p.m.

Right to Dream bounced back from an opening 3-1 defeat to Shalom FC by comfortably beating Afram Plains SC 3-0.

A win over the unbeaten Warriors would significantly boost their promotion chances and shake up the top of the table.

The final match between FC Armour and Shalom FC promises fireworks, as FC Armour look to extend their dominant form.

Shalom, with one win and one loss, will hope to spring a surprise and keep their own hopes alive.

