Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Champions League winner after Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain are the frontrunners after their impressive 1-0 win over Arsenal in the other semi-final

Barcelona and Inter Milan is still an open tie ahead of the second leg, while PSG can qualify if they avoid defeat

The first legs of the Champions League semi-finals are in the books, with Paris Saint-Germain earning a narrow win over Arsenal and Barcelona drawing 3-3 with Inter Milan in a pulsating encounter.

Following these results, Opta's supercomputer has updated its title probabilities—and there's a new favourite in the race for Europe’s biggest prize.

Supercomputer Updates Champions League Predictions After Barcelona Draw, PSG Victory

PSG take control, Arsenal left with work to do

PSG struck early in Tuesday’s clash with Arsenal, as Ousmane Dembélé fired the French side ahead inside four minutes.

The hosts controlled much of the match and looked likely to add more goals, while Arsenal saw an equaliser from Mikel Merino ruled out by VAR.

The Gunners pushed late on but couldn’t find a breakthrough, suffering a frustrating home loss.

Despite the setback, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains confident his side can turn things around in the return leg.

"We have a lot of chances to be in that final,” he said. “We have to earn the right to be there, and the time to do it is in Paris."

Barcelona and Inter serve up a thriller

On Wednesday, Barcelona and Inter Milan delivered one of the most entertaining matches of the season, finishing level at 3-3.

Inter raced to a 2-0 lead, only for Barcelona to respond with two goals before the break.

The Italians regained the lead in the second half, but Barça fought back once again, with Lamine Yamal stealing headlines in a standout display.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick kept the focus on the job ahead:

“The second leg is a final before the final. We have 90 minutes to reach our objective—we still have a chance.”

Barça are seeking their first Champions League title since 2015, while Inter are aiming to repeat their 2010 success, when they famously eliminated the Catalan club en route to glory.

Supercomputer favourites revealed

Opta’s updated simulations now place Paris Saint-Germain as the most likely Champions League winners, with a 41.9% chance of lifting the trophy for the first time in club history. Barcelona, despite their home draw, remain second favourites with a 25.8% chance.

Inter Milan follow closely with 20.2%, while Arsenal’s hopes have taken a hit—they now hold just a 12.1% probability of claiming their first-ever European Cup.

With second legs on the horizon, the race to Wembley is wide open—but PSG currently lead the pack.

