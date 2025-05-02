Bernard Tekpetey wins his fifth consecutive Bulgarian league title with Ludogorets, despite being sidelined most of the season due to injury

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has added another trophy to his growing collection after FC Ludogorets Razgrad were crowned Bulgarian champions once again.

Despite missing the majority of the season due to a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, the 27-year-old remains a key figure in the club’s continued dominance.

Ludogorets sealed the title with a commanding 2-0 win over Cherno More in the Championship playoffs.

Defender Olivier Verdon opened the scoring just before halftime, with Swiss-Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah netting the second to confirm the club’s supremacy.

Tekpetey has now won the Bulgarian league in all five seasons he has spent with the Green Eagles, taking his total trophy haul with the club to nine.

While injuries have limited him to just seven appearances and two goals this campaign, his impact on the team’s long-term success remains undisputed.

The former Schalke 04 winger is expected to reunite with his teammates at the Ludogorets Arena on Saturday when they face Levski, as the club celebrates yet another league title.

Fully focused on recovery, Tekpetey is aiming to return to top form next season and help lead Ludogorets to further glory.

Tekpetey opens up on Ghana neglect

Bernard Tekpetey has enjoyed success with his club Ludogorets in Bulgaria, winning multiple titles and playing a pivotal role in the team.

However, he has continuously been shunned by handlers of the senior national team, a situation that has left the striker frustrated.

Bernard Tekpetey is open to making a transfer move to the Saudi Pro League despite dreaming of playing in the Premier League. Photo by Anadolou.

“Sometimes it hurts because, as a player, you know you are playing your best at the highest level,” Tekpetey said in a recent interview with Asempa FM via Ghanasoccernet.

"Sometimes you are tempted to compare the players called to the national team to yourself. However, I feel it is the decision of the coach to call players who he thinks will suit his plan," he added.

The former Schalke O4 striker is currently recovering from an injury that has kept him out for several months as he makes a return to competitive football.

Tekpetey explains why he wants Saudi move

Meanwhile, Tekpetey has outlined his aspirations for the future as he approaches a pivotal phase in his professional journey.

While the Premier League remains a dream destination, Tekpetey has also acknowledged the financial appeal of the Middle East.

He remains open to exploring opportunities in the Saudi Pro League should circumstances steer him in that direction.

“If it doesn’t happen, I want to go to Saudi Arabia. The money is very necessary,” he added, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Schlupp wins Scottish league

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Jeffrey Schlupp has won his first trophy with Scottish giants Celtic after contributing to their Scottish Premiership success.

Celtic sealed their 13th title in 14 seasons with a dominant 5-0 win over Dundee United on Saturday.

