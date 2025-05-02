Aziz Musibau showcased composure and precision on Friday night as he capped off a fluid attacking sequence to draw Ghana level in their Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations opener against DR Congo.

Touted as pre-match favourites, the Black Satellites began brightly, asserting early dominance and pushing forward with confidence.

Their tactical setup under coach Desmond Offei leaned heavily on possession and swift transitions, which saw them create the early momentum.

Dreams FC striker Aziz Musibau scored Ghana's first goal at the ongoing U-20 AFCON. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Ghana suffer early setback

However, despite their promising start, Ghana's lack of decisiveness in the final third allowed the Congolese to grow into the contest.

The deadlock was broken unexpectedly when DR Congo capitalised on a lapse in concentration.

A precise delivery from the right found captain Samuel Ntandé, who timed his jump perfectly to nod past a static Gidios Aseako, leaving the Ghanaian shot-stopper helpless.

DR Congo's goal awakens Ghana from slumber

Conceding first did little to unsettle Offei's side.

Instead, they responded by tightening their grip on the game, using their numerical superiority in midfield to circulate possession and patiently probe for openings.

Belgium-based forward Joseph Opoku nearly restored parity with a curling strike that flew narrowly wide—an early warning of Ghana’s growing threat.

Aziz Musibau draws Ghana level

The breakthrough eventually arrived through a moment of collective brilliance.

Midfielder Denis Marfo, who had been industrious throughout the contest, initiated the move with a line-breaking pass down the left channel.

The ball was then squared across the face of goal, finding Musibau in space.

The Dreams FC striker needed no second invitation, calmly slotting home to draw Ghana level and reward their persistence.

Musibau's equaliser was a textbook example of positional awareness and final-third coordination.

