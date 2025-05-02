Black Satellites winger Abdul Hakim Sulemana scooped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize in Ghana's draw with DR Congo at the U20 AFCON

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Hakim Sulemana was instrumental as the Black Satellites were held to a 1-1 draw

The 20-year-old, who is the younger brother of Black Stars player Kamaldeen Sulemana, will be key if Ghana progresses from the group

Abdul Hakim Sulemana stood out in an otherwise inconsistent team performance, as the Black Satellites secured a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening fixture of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under the lights of the Suez Stadium, the match got off to a chaotic start.

Abdul Hakim Sulemana was named the MVP against DR Congo in Ghana's opening game at the U20 AFCON. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Ghana held to 1-1 draw in AFCON U20 opener

DR Congo stunned the four-time continental champions early, taking the lead in the 16th minute when Samuel Ntanda expertly headed home a precision cross from the right flank.

Coach Desmond Offei’s side, however, responded quickly. Just eight minutes after conceding, the Satellites pulled level through a composed finish by Musibau Aziz, according to Ghanafa.org.

The second period saw both teams adopt a more physical approach.

DR Congo’s tactical changes helped them regain midfield balance, while Ghana introduced Jerry Afriyie to add firepower in the final third.

Despite dominating possession and generating more opportunities, the Satellites lacked sharpness in critical phases.

Abdul Hakim Suleman wins MVP prize

The Randers FC winger caused endless problems with his direct running, quick feet, and ability to beat markers in tight spaces.

His impact was felt most along the left channel. Although Sulemana didn’t register a goal or assist, his influence was undeniable.

He constantly drew fouls, created openings with clever movement, and forced the opposition into retreat.

That said, a few moments of delayed decision-making and hesitancy in delivering final balls slightly blunted his end product.

Still, for 82 minutes, he remained Ghana’s most reliable outlet until being replaced by Maxwell Azafokpe.

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed. For his relentless work rate and creativity, Sulemana was named the Most Valuable Player of the match.

What lies ahead

With both sides sharing the spoils, Group C remains delicately poised.

All four teams, including Senegal and the Central African Republic, who also played out a 1-1 draw, are tied on a single point after matchday one.

Ghana’s next challenge will be a critical encounter against defending champions Senegal on Monday, May 5, per Sofascore.

Fans rip into Black Satellites after DR Congo draw

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that Ghanaian fans were left fuming after the Black Satellites settled for a 1-1 stalemate against DR Congo in their Group C opener at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Supporters took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to vent their anger, slamming the team’s tactical disorganisation and the players’ perceived lack of urgency.

