Tension erupted at Accra Sports Stadium as Hearts legend Bernard D.Bortey was denied access to the inner perimeter

Fans watched in disbelief as security personnel stopped Bortey from entering the area head of the Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko GPL game

Social media exploded with anger after footage of Bortey’s confrontation with the gate keepers surfaced online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The build-up to the much-anticipated Ghana Premier League clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday, May 4, was marred by tension at the Accra Sports Stadium after club legend Bernard D. Bortey was denied entry to the inner perimeter.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among Hearts fans and raising questions about how the club treats its former heroes.

Hearts of Oak Bernard D. Bortey reportedly denied access to the Accra Sports Stadium inner perimeter on May 4, 2025 ahead of Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko GPL game. Image credit: HeartsOfOAKGH

Source: Twitter

Bortey’s Frustration Captured on Camera

In the video making rounds online, Bortey is seen engaging in a heated exchange with stadium security personnel who blocked his attempt to access the inner perimeter before kickoff.

The former Hearts of Oak winger appeared visibly frustrated, pleading his case and reminding officials of his status as a club legend.

Fans gathered around, some recording the confrontation, while others voiced their displeasure at the treatment meted out to the player once dubbed the “serial killer” for his exploits on the pitch.

Hearts Legend’s Storied Past

Bernard Bortey is one of the most decorated players in Hearts of Oak history. A key figure during the club’s golden era in the early 2000s, Bortey won several league titles and CAF continental honours with the Phobians.

His dazzling wing play, lethal finishing, and charisma made him a fan favourite and a symbol of Hearts’ dominance in Ghanaian football.

Given his iconic status, many expected Bortey to have unrestricted access to Hearts of Oak matches, particularly high-profile games such as the “Super Clash” against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Fan Backlash and Social Media Reactions

Following the circulation of the video, Hearts supporters took to social media to express their anger and disappointment ahead of the crunch match, with Benjamin Asare having a point to make in this encounter.

Many described the incident as a disgrace to the club’s legacy and called on the management to issue a public apology to Bortey.

Questions Over Stadium Access Protocols

The incident has reignited debate over stadium access protocols and the relationship between clubs and their former players.

While security personnel have the responsibility to enforce entry rules, critics argue that there should be special provisions for club legends, especially during marquee fixtures.

It remains unclear whether Bortey had been officially accredited for the match, but observers say better communication and respect for his status could have prevented the embarrassing scene.

Hearts of Oak Yet to Respond

As of the time of writing, Hearts of Oak have not released an official statement addressing the incident.

Ghana Black Stars No.1 Benjamin Asare poised for action ahead of the Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko GPL match on May 4, 2025. Image credit: HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

Fans and media alike are waiting for clarification and possibly an apology to one of the club’s greatest icons.

With the Hearts vs Kotoko clash always under the microscope, this controversy has cast a shadow over what should have been a celebration of Ghanaian football.

Benjamin Asare, Ghana's finest

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Sarfo Gyamfi's glowing remarks on Black Stars and Hearts of Oak agoalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The Kotoko legend put club rivalry aside to name the former Great Olympics custodian as the best goalkeeper in the country at the moment following his Ghana debut last month.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh