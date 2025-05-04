Tension at Accra Sports Stadium as Hearts Legend Bernard D.Bortey Denied Access
- Tension erupted at Accra Sports Stadium as Hearts legend Bernard D.Bortey was denied access to the inner perimeter
- Fans watched in disbelief as security personnel stopped Bortey from entering the area head of the Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko GPL game
- Social media exploded with anger after footage of Bortey’s confrontation with the gate keepers surfaced online
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The build-up to the much-anticipated Ghana Premier League clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday, May 4, was marred by tension at the Accra Sports Stadium after club legend Bernard D. Bortey was denied entry to the inner perimeter.
A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among Hearts fans and raising questions about how the club treats its former heroes.
Bortey’s Frustration Captured on Camera
In the video making rounds online, Bortey is seen engaging in a heated exchange with stadium security personnel who blocked his attempt to access the inner perimeter before kickoff.
The former Hearts of Oak winger appeared visibly frustrated, pleading his case and reminding officials of his status as a club legend.
Fans gathered around, some recording the confrontation, while others voiced their displeasure at the treatment meted out to the player once dubbed the “serial killer” for his exploits on the pitch.
Hearts Legend’s Storied Past
Bernard Bortey is one of the most decorated players in Hearts of Oak history. A key figure during the club’s golden era in the early 2000s, Bortey won several league titles and CAF continental honours with the Phobians.
His dazzling wing play, lethal finishing, and charisma made him a fan favourite and a symbol of Hearts’ dominance in Ghanaian football.
Given his iconic status, many expected Bortey to have unrestricted access to Hearts of Oak matches, particularly high-profile games such as the “Super Clash” against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.
Fan Backlash and Social Media Reactions
Following the circulation of the video, Hearts supporters took to social media to express their anger and disappointment ahead of the crunch match, with Benjamin Asare having a point to make in this encounter.
Many described the incident as a disgrace to the club’s legacy and called on the management to issue a public apology to Bortey.
Questions Over Stadium Access Protocols
The incident has reignited debate over stadium access protocols and the relationship between clubs and their former players.
While security personnel have the responsibility to enforce entry rules, critics argue that there should be special provisions for club legends, especially during marquee fixtures.
It remains unclear whether Bortey had been officially accredited for the match, but observers say better communication and respect for his status could have prevented the embarrassing scene.
Hearts of Oak Yet to Respond
As of the time of writing, Hearts of Oak have not released an official statement addressing the incident.
Fans and media alike are waiting for clarification and possibly an apology to one of the club’s greatest icons.
With the Hearts vs Kotoko clash always under the microscope, this controversy has cast a shadow over what should have been a celebration of Ghanaian football.
Benjamin Asare, Ghana's finest
YEN.com.gh earlier reported Sarfo Gyamfi's glowing remarks on Black Stars and Hearts of Oak agoalkeeper Benjamin Asare.
The Kotoko legend put club rivalry aside to name the former Great Olympics custodian as the best goalkeeper in the country at the moment following his Ghana debut last month.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh