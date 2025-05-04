Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko settled for a goalless draw in the second installment of the Super Clash

The much-talked-about fixture, which ensued at the Accra Sports Stadium, was a pale shadow of its former glory

From officiating to finishing off chances, here are the five talking points from Ghana's version of the El Clasico

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The much-anticipated second leg of Ghana's famed Super Clash, the local equivalent of Spain's El Clasico, between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, concluded in a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 4.

Despite the hype and rich history surrounding this fixture, the 30th matchday encounter in the Ghana Premier League failed to produce fireworks, leaving both sets of supporters with little to celebrate.

Kwame Opoku and Emmanuel Amankwah locked in an aerial tussle during the second installment of the Super Clash. Photo credit: @GhanaLeague/X.

Source: Twitter

5 things we learned from the Super Clash

YEN.com.gh breaks down five key takeaways from the drab affair that once again highlighted the highs and lows of Ghanaian top-flight football.

5. Refereeing earns rare praise

Officiating has often been a contentious issue in local derbies, but this time it was refreshingly different.

Referee Jacob Aduntera, supported by assistants Sulemana Salau Deen and Halilu Alhassan, along with fourth official Maxwell Owusu, handled the pressure-cooker occasion with composure and accuracy.

In a fixture known for high stakes and even higher emotions, the officiating crew ensured the game remained under control.

Their decision-making was consistent and fair, with both teams walking away without significant grievances, a rare feat in this storied rivalry.

4. The Super Clash is no longer super

Once the crown jewel of West African football rivalries, the Super Clash has lost some of its allure.

What used to be a sold-out event now struggles to fill seats, even with digital platforms amplifying matchday anticipation. Attendance dipped, and the overall quality on display didn’t help the cause.

Gone are the days when this encounter attracted international headlines.

A drop in talent levels, combined with inconsistent league marketing and fan apathy, has left the nation's biggest rivalry yearning for revitalisation.

3. Zito's tactical discipline shines through

Kotoko's decision to part ways with Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum after a four-match winless run seems to be paying off.

Interim boss Abdul Karim Zito has brought a sense of calm and structure to a previously faltering side.

With four points collected from a possible six since taking over and no goals conceded, the former national youth coach is making a strong case to remain in charge.

Although he would have preferred a statement win against their eternal rivals, the goalless draw reflected Kotoko’s improved defensive organisation and tactical discipline under Zito’s stewardship.

2. Chronic goal-scoring woes persist

If there was one glaring deficiency on the pitch, it was the finishing.

The inability to convert chances has plagued the Ghana Premier League all season, and this clash proved no different.

In a match expected to showcase elite attacking talent, both clubs struggled to find the back of the net.

Statistically, the inefficiency was alarming. According to Flashscore data, Hearts managed a solitary shot on target from five efforts, while Kotoko mustered two from ten.

These numbers tell the story of an enduring problem: final-third decision-making and composure are missing across the board.

1. Benjamin Asare Validates His Black Stars Status

The 32-year-old continues to deliver masterclasses in goalkeeping, reinforcing why Otto Addo has installed him as Ghana’s number one.

His assured presence and command of the box were evident throughout the match, as he orchestrated the Hearts’ backline and pulled off crucial saves when called upon, per Ghanasoccernet.

More than just a shot-stopper, Asare’s positional awareness and precise distribution stood out.

His ability to read the game and remain calm under pressure was instrumental in securing a clean sheet, adding further weight to his claim as the nation's safest pair of hands.

Hearts legend denied inner perimeter entry

YEN.com.gh also reported a dramatic moment at the Accra Sports Stadium as Hearts icon Bernard Don Bortey was blocked from entering the inner perimeter.

Supporters were stunned as security personnel denied the club legend access ahead of the clash between Hearts and Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh