Michael Amer, son of business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, is set to feature for Ghana at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

The teenager has been assigned a new jersey number for the competition, following the official squad announcement on Thursday, May 1

Amer and his Black Satellites mates would hope to qualify for the World Championship for the first time since 2009

Ghana’s pursuit of a return to global prominence at the youth level has taken an intriguing turn with the inclusion of Michael Amer, son of renowned entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama.

Amer has been included in the Black Satellites' squad for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, currently underway in Egypt.

Amer’s selection into coach Desmond Offei’s 24-man list sparked immediate attention, especially after images surfaced showing him among the team travelling for the biennial youth tournament.

Social media lit up in response, ranging from praise to scepticism, as fans tried to piece together the teenager’s footballing background.

Michael Amer makes Ghana's squad for AFCON U20

The Ghana Football Association officially unveiled the full squad, which also includes Barcelona Athletic attacker Abdul Aziz Issah and Jerry Afriyie, who was instrumental in Ghana’s gold medal-winning campaign at the 2023 African Games, per Ghanafa.org.

Amer, who honed his skills at the Nice Ibrahim Sports Academy, was initially seen wearing the iconic No.10 shirt during the team’s final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Michael Amer's jersey number revealed

Heading into his debut international tournament, the youngster has been assigned the No.2 jersey, a shirt traditionally worn by right-backs.

While squad numbers may appear symbolic, they often carry psychological weight and positional cues in professional football.

That said, jersey conventions are not set in stone. Legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, for instance, famously donned the No.3 shirt throughout his illustrious international career, redefining its significance.

Though Gyan was a forward, the number became synonymous with his presence on the pitch, showing that sometimes, players give meaning to the number, not the other way around.

Perhaps Amer, embarking on his first stint with a national team, can draw inspiration from Gyan’s example, using the No.2 as a canvas to etch his own identity.

Ghana in Group C AFCON U-20

Ghana has been placed in a tough Group C, which features reigning champions Senegal, the Central African Republic, and DR Congo, whom the Satellites face in their opening fixture, as cited by CAF Online.

The stakes are high, with qualification for the U20 FIFA World Cup on the line, a feat Ghana hasn’t achieved since 2015.

But the team has history on its side. It was on Egyptian soil in 2009 that the Black Satellites etched their names into the record books by becoming the first African country to win the U20 World Cup.

If history repeats itself, or even whispers its support, Ghana could yet again find magic in the land of the Pharaohs, this time, in the form of a long-awaited return to the global stage.

Michael Amer shares career aspirations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rising talent Michael Amer has shared his aspirations of advancing his football journey.

The Nice Ibrahim SC star disclosed that a move to Europe is on the horizon, with a German club already expressing interest ahead of the season’s end.

