Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi says his team will double-mark Lamine Yamal in the Champions League semi-final second leg

Inzaghi hailed the 17-year-old Barcelona winger as an “incredible talent” with unmatched speed of thought and vision

Yamal was in top form last in the thrilling 3-3 first leg and will be the main threat Inter must contain at San Siro

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, calling him an “incredible talent” ahead of their decisive Champions League semi-final second leg.

Inzaghi confirmed his team will do everything possible to contain the 17-year-old, who ran riot in the first leg.

Simone Inzaghi praises Lamine Yamal's outstanding performance during Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan. Photos by Marco Mantovani and Marco Luzzani.

Barcelona and Inter Milan meet again on Tuesday at the San Siro after a pulsating 3-3 draw in Spain last week.

With a place in the Champions League final at stake, both sides know the return fixture is make-or-break.

Yamal shines in thrilling first leg against Inter

The first leg got off to a lightning-fast start, with Marcus Thuram scoring the fastest goal in a Champions League semi-final, just 30 seconds in, thanks to a clever flick.

Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries then bagged a brace, but it was Lamine Yamal’s sensational performance that stole the show.

Despite Inter entering the semi-final with a record of just five goals conceded and eight clean sheets, they couldn’t contain Barcelona’s resurgence.

Yamal’s impact was pivotal as the Spanish giants fought back with three goals of their own at Montjuïc, keeping the tie finely poised.

Inzaghi details defensive plan for Yamal

Ahead of the return leg, Inzaghi has acknowledged that Yamal will once again be a major threat—and stopping him won’t be easy.

“Lamine Yamal? We have to try to keep the ball from getting to him, but it’s impossible,” Inzaghi said during his press conference via Goal.

“He will obviously be double-marked. He’ll be a marked man, and we’ll try to pay close attention to him. Seeing him live, he’s an incredible talent, truly very dangerous — everyone gives him the ball. What impressed me was his speed of thought; he always knows what play to make.”

Lamine Yamal is challenged by Adrian Arnu and Mario Martin during Barcelona's La Liga match against Real Valladolid on May 03, 2025. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Meanwhile, Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni made the bold declaration ahead of their cagey clash later tonight.

“Lamine Yamal is the best player I’ve ever faced,” he told reporters.

Having already earned the Young Player of the Year award at the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Yamal’s influence is growing by the match.

Some now question whether he could already be the best player in the world. For Inter to reach their first Champions League final since 2010, stopping the Spanish prodigy will be key.

