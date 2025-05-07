Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has broken his silence after his side's Champions League semi-final exit

Despite his superlative performance on Tuesday night, Yamal's Barca fell short against Inter Milan

Meanwhile, he has swiftly turned his focus to the upcoming El Clásico in La Liga, sending a subtle warning to rivals Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since FC Barcelona’s dramatic exit from the UEFA Champions League, expressing pride in his teammates and promising a return to the pinnacle of European football.

The fast-rising star stood on the verge of delivering Barcelona to their first final in a decade on Tuesday night, but it was not meant to be.

Lamine Yamal speaks out after UCL loss to Inter Milan

With the spotlight burning brightest, he gave everything: emotion, energy, and endless effort, in a semi-final that gripped the continent.

But in the end, it was Inter Milan who emerged victorious in a timeless European battle.

“We gave it our all — this year it couldn’t be, but we’ll be back, have no doubt about it,” Yamal wrote on Instagram.

Yamal didn’t just reflect on the loss—he looked ahead, his words carrying the weight of future ambition and leadership.

“Culers, we won’t stop until we put this club where it belongs: at the very top. I will keep my promise and bring it to Barcelona; we won’t stop until we achieve it.”

And with El Clásico looming, the young winger made it clear the team’s focus has already shifted to the next battle.

“But Sunday is another final, and we all need to be together. Visca el Barça!”

How Inter Milan ended Barcelona's Champions League hopes

What unfolded over two legs between the Spanish and Italian giants was a footballing spectacle.

According to the BBC, the first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys had seen the hosts claw back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to force a 3-3 draw, setting the stage for a riveting second act in Milan.

Six days later, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Barcelona again found themselves trailing, two goals down by halftime, 5-3 behind on aggregate.

But the Catalans refused to bow out quietly. They launched a ferocious second-half rally, inspired by technical adjustments in midfield and more purposeful wing play.

Lamine impresses but Inter progress

Yamal, operating with a license to roam, constantly probed the half-spaces, drawing fouls and defenders with his rapid directional shifts and crisp ball control.

His movement off the ball created lanes for Dani Olmo and Raphinha, whose late strike in the 87th minute finally gave Barcelona the aggregate lead for the first time in the tie, per Marca.

That brief moment of hope, however, was extinguished when veteran centre-back Francesco Acerbi, thrown forward in a desperate switch of tactics, netted his first-ever European goal, forcing extra time and silencing the travelling support.

With the tempo shifting, Inter capitalised.

A swift counter in the added period saw substitute Davide Frattesi fire home the winner, lifting the roof off San Siro and confirming the Nerazzurri’s place in a second Champions League final within three years.

Lamine Yamal emotionally shattered after UCL heartbreak

