Lamine Yamal once again showed why he’s one of the brightest stars in European football during a captivating Champions League semi-final clash between Barcelona and Inter Milan on April 30.

On a night that celebrated his 100th outing for the Catalan side, the teenage sensation lit up the stage with a performance that drew comparisons to club legend Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal dazzles in thrilling Barca vs Inter clash

The 17-year-old, playing with a maturity beyond his years, was a constant menace to Inter's backline.

His solo effort midway through the first half, which began with a dispossession and ended with a curling finish past Yann Sommer, injected life into a Barcelona side, as noted by The Guardian.

According to Goal, Yamal's side had been stunned after conceding twice within 21 minutes to Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries.

Yamal spurs Barcelona to epic comeback

His strike flipped the momentum, allowing the Blaugrana to reassert control through structured possession play and vertical transitions.

It didn’t take long for Ferran Torres to capitalise, levelling the score before halftime with a well-timed finish following sustained pressure.

The second half saw Inter reclaim the lead through Dumfries once more, but their advantage was short-lived as Raphinha’s explosive shot from outside the box forced an own goal from Sommer. The game ended in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

UEFA drops cryptic message about Lamine Yamal

Despite the evenly balanced scoreline, all eyes remained fixed on Yamal, whose silky dribbling, spatial awareness, and decision-making stood out.

UEFA’s official Champions League handle on X appeared to acknowledge his brilliance in a subtle yet telling post.

Sharing a photo of the Spanish prodigy calmly walking on the pitch, they captioned it with a solitary question mark emoji, prompting a flurry of interpretations from fans across the platform.

Fans crown Lamine Yamal best player

Many supporters were quick to infer that the governing body was subtly anointing Yamal as football’s next global superstar:

@danny_sayso shared:

"Lamine is a joy to watch. Big game player 👏"

@David_dela07 admired:

"A Gem 💎"

@ninja_reezy chimed in:

"It's fine admin. We know ✌🏿"

@Charley_clipz boldly claimed:

"Better than Messi."

@muska56368 predicted a legendary career ahead:

"Yamal is definitely on his way to being the GOAT—great skills, solid physique, and a good attitude. Our Barça team is something to be jealous of, honestly!"

And @orionsiito simply stated:

"Greatest ever."

Though his influence waned slightly after the break, Yamal remained a threat every time he touched the ball, even striking the crossbar in the dying moments.

Lamine Yamal steals spotlight with CDR celebrations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight after Barcelona's 3-2 Copa del Rey final victory over Real Madrid.

The young star not only impressed on the field but also brought energy to the dressing room with his lively dance moves and music, adding to the team's jubilant celebrations.

