Andre Ayew hails two iconic former football players as Africa’s greatest players never to win the Ballon d’Or

Surprisingly, Ayew leaves out his father, Ghana legend Abedi Pele, from his list of African Ballon d’Or-worthy players

Ayew’s choices reflect honesty over sentiment, showing maturity by prioritizing footballing achievements over family ties

Andre Ayew has stirred conversation across Africa after naming his picks for the two greatest African players who deserved to win the Ballon d’Or.

Surprisingly, the Le Havre player left out his own father, the legendary Abedi Ayew, popularly known as Abedi Pele.

Appearing on the Kampo Podcast, the 35-year-old midfielder was asked to name African footballers he felt should have lifted the prestigious individual award.

Without hesitation, Ayew pointed to Cameroon icon Samuel Eto’o and Ivorian midfield maestro Yaya Touré, praising their immense contributions to the game.

Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Touré get the nod

Ayew explained that both Eto’o and Touré were not only dominant in Africa but also left an indelible mark on the global stage during their primes.

“People forget how good these players were. Eto’o and Yaya won everything at club level. They did it in the era of Lione Messi and Crisitiano Ronald. One can also mention Xavi and Iniesta deserved to have won it also.”

Indeed, Eto’o’s glittering CV includes multiple UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona and Inter Milan, as well as four African Player of the Year awards.

Meanwhile, Yaya Touré was the engine behind Manchester City’s rise to prominence, winning four consecutive African Player of the Year crowns and cementing his reputation as a powerhouse in midfield.

Abedi Pele left out

What caught the attention of fans and media alike was Ayew’s omission of his own father, Abedi Pele, from the conversation.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s finest ever players, Abedi was a three-time African Footballer of the Year and played a pivotal role in Marseille’s 1993 UEFA Champions League triumph.

Many expected Dede, as Andre Ayew is affectionately known, to mention his father, especially considering the strong football legacy in the Ayew household.

However, the Le Havre playmaker focused solely on Eto’o and Touré, sparking debate on whether family ties should have influenced his selection.

Andre Ayew's honest opinion

To Ayew’s credit, his choices reflect an honest and independent footballing opinion, free from sentimentality.

It’s a rare moment when athletes avoid the temptation to prioritize family or personal connections, and in Ayew’s case, it shows maturity and fairness in assessing African football history.

His comments have also reignited a wider debate about Africa’s representation in the Ballon d’Or awards, which have historically overlooked many top African performers.

Despite their incredible achievements, players like George Weah, the only African Ballon d’Or winner to date, Eto’o, Touré, and Abedi Pele never got the recognition many feel they deserved.

