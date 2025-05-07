Thomas Partey’s return gives Arsenal the midfield steel they missed in the first leg, offering the needed balance and control

Partey’s crucial ball-winning ability and defensive awareness will be crucial in containing PSG’s counterattacks

Despite his importance, Arsenal are yet to announce a formal decision on the Ghanaian player's contract situation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Arsenal face one of the most significant nights in their modern history when they travel to the Parc des Princes to face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

After suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s side must summon all their resilience, quality, and belief to overturn the deficit and book their place in the club’s first Champions League final since 2006.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on May 3, 2025 in London, England. Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Is Thomas Partey available for Arsenal for PSG clash?

While much of the attention has focused on the brilliance of Ousmane Dembélé, one of the most important developments for Arsenal ahead of this clash is the return of Thomas Partey from suspension.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s availability could prove decisive for the Gunners, offering balance, experience, and steel at the heart of midfield.

Here’s why Partey’s comeback could be the spark Arsenal need to mount a famous European turnaround.

1. Restoring Declan Rice to an advanced role

One of the biggest tactical boosts Partey’s return provides is the opportunity to push Declan Rice further forward into his more natural No. 8 role.

Since arriving at Arsenal from West Ham, Rice has played a variety of midfield roles, excelling both as a holding midfielder and as a box-to-box presence.

However, it’s become increasingly clear this season that Rice has a much greater influence when he is allowed to play higher up the pitch.

Without Partey in the first leg, Arteta was forced to drop Rice deeper into the No. 6 position to shield the defence, limiting his ability to drive forward and link up with the attack.

With Partey back, Rice can resume his more dynamic role, pressing higher, breaking the lines, and adding his energy and ball-carrying ability in advanced areas.

This is particularly important against a PSG side that likes to build from the back, as Rice’s pressing can disrupt their rhythm and create turnovers in dangerous positions.

2. Giving Mikel Merino Freedom in PSG vs Arsenal battle

When Arsenal signed Mikel Merino last summer, few would have predicted the Spanish midfielder would be leading the line in a Champions League semi-final.

The Spanish player was, however, pushed into midfield to make up for the absence of Thomas Partey who missed the home defeat due to suspension.

With the Ghana international now back for the reverse match in Paris, Mikel Areteta has the luxury to push Merino back into an advanced role to boost the EPL side's attack.

3. Partey’s ball-wining qualities

Perhaps the most obvious — and crucial — reason Partey’s return matters is his ball-winning ability and defensive positioning.

Arsenal felt his absence acutely in the first leg, particularly during PSG’s opening goal, a move that saw Ousmane Dembélé dribble effortlessly from his own half to the edge of the Arsenal box.

Without Partey’s presence to break up play, PSG’s attackers found too much freedom between the lines.

Partey’s experience in big matches, from his Atletico Madrid days to his Arsenal tenure, makes him the ideal player to bring composure and discipline to a potentially chaotic second leg.

He is excellent at reading the game, intercepting passes, and making timely tackles — qualities that will be vital to stop PSG’s rapid transitions led by the in-form Dembélé.

In Arsenal’s memorable quarter-final triumph over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, Partey was instrumental in helping the Gunners control the tempo and withstand the pressure.

Can Arsenal stage comeback to eliminate PSG?

The task facing Arsenal is enormous as PSG are unbeaten at home in Europe this season, and the Gunners will need to be near perfect to reach the final. But Partey’s return gives them not only balance but belief.

This Arsenal side has shown resilience all season in this season's Cahmpions League, navigating past Real Madrid to reach this point.

With Partey anchoring midfield, Rice pushing forward, and Merino adding creativity, the pieces are in place for Arsenal to mount a memorable comeback.

If they can combine tactical discipline with the attacking verve that has made them such a force this season, the Gunners have every chance of making history and booking a long-awaited return to the biggest night in European football.

Arsenal near Martin Zubimendi deal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news of Arsenal on the brink of landing summer defensive midfield target, Martin Zubimendi, of Real Sociedad.

The 26-year-old Spanish international is said to be the prime target for Mikel Arteta's side for the 2025/26 Premier League season, with Thomas Partey's contract circumstance still remaining unchanged.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh