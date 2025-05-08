U20 AFCON 2025: Ibrahim Mahama’s Son Michael Amer Debuts in Ghana’s Win Over CAR

Ibrahim Mahama's talented son, Michael Amer, made his competitive debut for Ghana in the ongoing U20 AFCON in Egypt

The talented teenager came on as a late substitute for Abdul Aziz Issah in Ghana's 1-0 win against the Central African Republic

While he didn't get enough minutes to showcase his talent, the youngster will take solace in the country's qualification for the next round

Michael Amer Mahama, son of renowned entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama, made his first appearance for Ghana’s U20 national team during their final group stage clash at the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The highly anticipated debut came in Ghana's narrow but decisive 1-0 triumph over the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday, May 8.

Michael Amer made his debut for Ghana's U20 boys' team, Black Satellites, against the Central African Republic. Photo credit: @CAF_Online/X and @bigmuello/X.

The young forward, who plies his trade with the Nice Ibrahim Sports Academy, had to bide his time for his long-awaited debut.

He was left out of the squad entirely in the opening fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo and remained on the bench for the subsequent encounter with Senegal.

Michael Amer has been touted as one of the best youngsters in the country. Photo credit: @ShabanMo9/X.

However, with progression to the knockout stage on the line, his opportunity finally arrived against CAR.

Coach Desmond Ofei introduced Mahama in second-half stoppage time, minutes after Joseph Amankwah Opoku’s stunning 84th-minute goal had put Ghana in front, per Flashscore.

How did Michael Amer perform on his debut

Wearing the No.2 jersey, the left-footed attacker entered the pitch in the 91st minute, replacing midfield orchestrator Abdul Aziz Issah, who had been instrumental throughout and was later named man of the match.

Despite his late entry and limited touches, Mahama approached his brief cameo with composure.

Unfortunately, he had little time to influence the contest as the final whistle came soon after.

Still, the occasion marked a personal milestone and a step forward in his development.

Coach Ofei’s management of the game showed confidence in his squad depth, subtly preparing players like Mahama for greater responsibilities in the latter stages.

Ghana qualify for quarter-final stage with a near-perfect record

The Black Satellites’ win secured top spot in Group C with seven points, following a solid campaign that included a goalless draw against DR Congo and a slim victory over Senegal.

This marks the first time Ghana has completed the group stage unbeaten since 2013, rekindling hopes of a fifth continental title.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s 2-0 win in the simultaneous fixture against DR Congo ensured they joined Ghana in the quarter-finals.

Congo also advanced as one of the best third-placed sides.

Ghana U20 coach reacts after qualification

Coach Desmond Ofei, visibly elated after the full-time whistle, applauded his side’s discipline and maturity:

“This result was the reward for our patience and tactical discipline,” said the Ghana U20 coach, as quoted by CAFOnline.

“The boys showed maturity today, and now we look forward to the knockout stage with confidence.”

Ghana now awaits confirmation of their next opponents, with the full quarter-final line-up set to be finalised on Friday, May 9.

Michael Amer reveals his football plans

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Michael Amer’s aspirations of becoming a professional footballer.

The promising talent revealed that he has received an offer from an undisclosed German club and is set to finalise the transfer once the current season ends.

