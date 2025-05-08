Joseph Opoku climbed off the bench to score the only goal as Ghana edged the Central African Republic at the ongoing U20 AFCON

The 19-year-old's stunning solo goal ensured the Black Satellites finished top of Group C with seven points from three games

With an unblemished record from the group stages, Ghana marches gallantly to the quarter-finals of the competition

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's Black Satellites sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the U-20 tournament with a moment of individual brilliance from Joseph Amankwah Opoku, whose late intervention secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Central African Republic.

Heading into the final round of Group C fixtures, Ghana needed a result to stay atop the standings.

Joseph Opoku celebrates his goal with his Black Satellites teammates after scoring the only goal against CAR. Photo credit: @bigmuello/X.

Source: Twitter

Despite missing influential attacker Jerry Afriyie, who returned to Spanish side CD Lugo after two outings, Desmond Ofei’s side managed to pull off a win from a scrappy display.

Joseph Opoku's magic helps Ghana beat CAR

The group’s top spot was up for grabs, and Ghana looked determined to claim it.

The game unfolded with Ghana dictating tempo and enjoying sustained possession.

Several chances came and went due to decision-making lapses in the final third, leaving the tie goalless deep into the second half.

Opoku's stunning solo goal

In the 84th minute, head coach Desmond Ofei rolled the dice, introducing Joseph Amankwah Opoku—a move that would pay off almost instantly.

The Zulte Waregem forward latched onto a lofted ball from Joseph Aidoo, and with instinctive control, Opoku burst forward like a man on a mission.

He skipped past the first challenge with flair, and just as it seemed he had been crowded out, the 19-year-old weaved through two defenders in tight space.

Displaying composure beyond his years, he calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

That strike not only delivered all three points but also marked Opoku’s maiden goal of the tournament, arriving in his third appearance, per data from Flashscore.

Ghana qualify for quarter-finals as Group C winners

More importantly, it propelled Ghana to the top of the group with seven points, having won two and drawn one in three outings, as noted by CAFOnline.

Earlier, the Satellites had edged Senegal by a solitary goal and played out a stalemate with DR Congo.

The defensive solidity across all three fixtures, conceding just a goal, highlights the side’s compact structure and Ofei’s emphasis on shape and discipline.

Senegal, DR Congo qualify alongside Ghana

Senegal, meanwhile, bounced back from their defeat to Ghana by edging DR Congo 2-0, securing second place with four points.

DR Congo, despite finishing third, progressed as one of the tournament’s best-performing third-placed teams, also ending the group stage with four points.

Ghana U20 coach expresses frustrations with team

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Ofei expressed frustration after his side’s 1-1 draw with DR Congo.

Ofei praised his team's general display but bemoaned their wastefulness in front of goal, though he remains optimistic about progressing beyond the group stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh