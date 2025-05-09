Ghana international Thomas Partey has disclosed an interesting path he would have chosen if he had not pursued a career in football

According to Partey, growing up, he had a passion for painting and even enrolled in an artisanal school (shop)

Ultimately, he chose football and has since become a national star and a global phenomenon

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Thomas Partey has revealed an intriguing side of his life away from football, disclosing that he might have pursued a career in painting had he not committed fully to the sport.

The 31-year-old, now a key figure in both the Black Stars midfield and Arsenal’s engine room, shared this lesser-known chapter during a Q&A session with Footy Culture.

Thomas Partey looks on as he prepares to take a throw-in during Arsenal's UCL clash with PSG on May 7, 2025. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Partey reveals he could have become a painter

According to Partey, painting was more than a casual interest; it was a potential career path encouraged by his father, who recognised his talent with a brush as much as with a ball.

“Maybe I would be a painter,” he revealed. “I used to be good at it, but now I don't know,” he added.

“I remember one day my father took me to a painting shop to start painting but I went there once, and the rest of it was on the field.”

Despite acknowledging his natural skill in the arts, Partey has since left that dream behind, fully immersed in the demands of elite-level football.

Partey's football journey after ditching painting

Ultimately, it was his decision to stick with the sport that set him on a path from the dusty pitches of Ghana to the world stage.

His career, which began in the Ghanaian lower leagues, blossomed in Spain during an eight-year spell with Atlético Madrid, where he honed his craft under Diego Simeone's rigorous tactical system.

The experience shaped him into a disciplined, versatile midfielder, qualities that attracted Arsenal, who brought him to North London in 2020.

Partey's performance at Arsenal this season

This season, despite the uncertainty over his long-term role at the club, Partey has delivered one of his most productive campaigns in an Arsenal shirt.

According to Transfermarkt, he has featured in 49 matches across all competitions, contributing four goals and three assists.

Unfortunately, his dream of joining the exclusive list of Ghanaians to lift the UEFA Champions League remains unfulfilled.

Arsenal's hopes were dashed in the semi-finals after a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, per France24, ending Partey's aspirations of European glory this season.

For Partey, it may also mark the end of his Arsenal chapter. His current deal expires on June 30, and with contract talks reportedly stalled, the midfielder’s future at the Emirates hangs in the balance.

Arsenal told to offload Partey

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted calls for Arsenal to offload Thomas Partey following their Champions League exit.

A veteran London-based journalist argued that the Gunners must revamp their midfield, citing Partey's recent blunders as justification for moving in a new direction.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh