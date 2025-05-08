Thomas Partey’s return vs PSG was meant to inspire Arsenal, but his costly mistakes helped send the Gunners crashing out of the UCL

A senior LondonWorld journalist has urged Arsenal to let Partey leave this summer, insisting the club needs fresh midfield options

The Ghanaian midfielder had shone against Real Madrid in two quarter-final matches, but failed to live up to expectation in Paris

Arsenal’s Champions League dream came crashing down in Paris on Wednesday night, and at the center of the wreckage was Thomas Partey.

The Gunners were handed a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate loss that sent Paris Saint-Germain into the 2025 UEFA Champions League final and left Arsenal reflecting on another season of regret.

While Mikel Arteta’s side has enjoyed a season of progress, their European shortcomings have underlined areas of weakness, and none have come under more scrutiny than Partey.

Now, as the Ghanaian midfielder approaches the end of his contract, voices within the football world, including a senior journalist from LondonWorld, are calling on Arsenal to let him go.

Thomas Partey returns for PSG second leg

Arsenal fans were optimistic ahead of the second leg in Paris, largely because of the return of Thomas Partey.

Suspended for the first leg after picking up a needless yellow card against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, Partey’s absence was seen as a key reason for Arsenal’s struggles in midfield.

His reinstatement was meant to bring control, composure, and physicality back to the Gunners’ engine room.

Thomas Partey mistakes against PSG

Instead, the 31-year-old delivered a performance that may have ended his Arsenal career. Partey was at fault in the buildup to Fabian Ruiz’s opener, failing to track back with conviction and allowing PSG to seize momentum.

Moments later, he gifted possession in a dangerous area, nearly resulting in a second PSG goal before halftime.

Although he showed flashes of his quality, particularly with his long throws, which caused brief panic in the PSG box, it wasn’t enough to compensate for the damage already done.

Thomas Partey Arsenal fitness issues

Partey’s error in Paris was not an isolated incident but rather the latest in a pattern that has dogged his time at Arsenal.

While undeniably talented, the midfielder has struggled to deliver consistently over a full season.

Injuries have ravaged much of his time in North London, limiting his availability and disrupting his rhythm.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of Partey’s decline is the contrast between his best and worst performances.

Arsenal urged not to give Thomas Partey new contract

The current Arsenal project under Arteta is one built on youth, energy, and hunger. Players like Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, and Bukayo Saka represent the club’s future.

According to the senior LondonWorld journalist, Arsenal must be ruthless. Partey’s time at the Emirates has had its moments, but the Gunners can no longer afford to carry players who are more liability than asset on the European stage.

''Watching on Wednesday night, that must have helped Berta make up his mind. While it will pain Arsenal financially to lose Partey, who cost the club £45 million in 2020, it is better that than the midfielder taking up space on the wage bill.'' Toby Bryant said.

Arteta has shown before, notably with the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka, that he is not afraid to make big decisions to keep the squad moving forward.

For the English reporter, Partey’s exit should be the next chapter in that evolution.

Benefits of allowing Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal?

From a financial standpoint of Bryant, allowing Partey to leave on a free transfer this summer would also free up significant wage space, allowing Arsenal to invest in younger, more durable midfield reinforcements.

There is already speculation that the Gunners are targeting new additions in the center of the park, with names like Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz linked to the club.

Also, Toby Bryant sees Partey’s departure would allow Arteta to refine his midfield.

Arsenal yet to decide Thomas Partey contract extension

Following Arsenal's failed 2024/25 campaign, Partey’s departure this summer now seems inevitable.

Whether he returns to Spain, heads to Italy, or seeks a fresh challenge elsewhere, he will leave Arsenal having contributed memorable moments but also a fair share of frustration given his final season failed to provide any trophies.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will continue their journey toward becoming a European powerhouse, and doing so without Thomas Partey may ultimately be a necessary step.

Confident Thomas Partey ahead of PSG clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the buoyant Instagram post of midfielder Thomas Partey a few hours ahead of the crucial PSG vs Arsenal UCL semis second leg on Wednesday.

The ex-Atletico Madrid player missed the previous Emirates Stadium encounter, with PSG winning 1-0 thanks to Ousmane Dembele's single strike.

However, Partey endured a difficult night in Paris in his highly-anticipated return to the Arsenal UCL starting lineup as the Frech champions secured back-to-back victories.

