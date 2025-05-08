Thomas Partey's quest to win the Champions League title with Arsenal came to a crashing end on Wednesday, May 7

Partey's heartbreak and Arsenal's elimination mean no Ghanaian has won Europe's premier club competition since 2012

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five Ghanaian players who have hoisted the big-eared trophy

Thomas Partey's pursuit of UEFA Champions League glory was brought to a halt once more, as Arsenal bowed out of the competition at the semi-final stage.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who had reached the final with Atletico Madrid back in 2017, was chasing a career-defining milestone by aiming to become only the sixth player from his nation to lift European football’s most coveted club trophy.

Partey misses out on Champions League glory

Partey's dream was dashed following a 3-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of a well-drilled Paris Saint-Germain side.

The Gunners, despite flashes of promise across both legs, were undone by PSG's clinical execution and Gianluigi Donnarumma's outstanding performances between the sticks, per Sky Sports.

With Partey’s exit, Ghana’s hopes of Champions League silverware through individual representation came to an end this season.

PSG are now set to face Inter Milan on May 31 in the final, but no Ghanaian player will feature in the showpiece in Istanbul.

The 5 Ghanaian winners of the Champions League title

As Partey exits the spotlight, it’s worth reflecting on those few but mighty Ghanaian stars who managed to conquer Europe’s grandest stage.

Here's a look at the select five who etched their names into Champions League history.

5. Abedi Ayew Pele – 1993

The pioneer of Ghanaian excellence in Europe, Abedi Ayew, was instrumental in Olympique Marseille's maiden and only Champions League triumph.

It was Ayew’s corner that unlocked AC Milan's defence, curling the ball perfectly onto Basile Boli’s head for the decisive goal, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Though Boli netted the winner, Ayew's creativity and relentless influence throughout the campaign earned him the hero’s mantle.

4. Ibrahim Tanko – 1997

A prodigious talent whose career was blighted by recurring injuries, Tanko was part of Borussia Dortmund’s historic run to their first Champions League crown.

While his role in the campaign was peripheral, with just three appearances and none in the final, he remained a member of Ottmar Hitzfeld’s title-winning squad.

3. Samuel Osei Kuffour – 2001

No Ghanaian has displayed such raw emotion on the Champions League stage as Samuel Kuffour did after Bayern Munich’s infamous 1999 loss to Manchester United.

Two last-gasp goals left Kuffour pounding the turf in despair.

But the defender's resilience would be rewarded two years later. In the 2001 final, Bayern edged Valencia on penalties after a tightly contested stalemate, and Kuffour was rock-solid throughout.

2. Sulley Muntari – 2010

Jose Mourinho’s 2010 Inter Milan squad was built on tactical discipline and ruthless efficiency, and Sulley Muntari was a trusted cog in that machine.

Known for his physical presence and aggressive midfield play, Muntari helped Inter grind through difficult ties, none more so than the semi-final second leg against Barcelona.

Although he only played a short cameo in the final at the Santiago Bernabéu, entering with the game already sealed at 2-0, Muntari’s contributions throughout the campaign validated his medal.

5. Michael Essien – 2012

Of all Ghanaian Champions League winners, Michael Essien's journey was perhaps the most poetic.

Nicknamed “The Bison” for his powerhouse style, he suffered heartbreak in 2008 when Chelsea narrowly lost the final to Manchester United.

Four years later, redemption arrived.

Although Essien didn't feature in the dramatic final against Bayern Munich, his years of service to the club and contributions during the campaign, earned him a deserved place among the elite.

The amount Partey's Arsenal earned after UCL exit

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that although Arsenal's Champions League journey ended at the semi-final stage against PSG, it wasn’t without reward.

The Gunners are set to receive £12.7 million in prize money, a financial boost that could aid Mikel Arteta’s plans to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window.

