Psychic Mhoni Vidente claims Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are heading for divorce, alleging Messi is seeing another woman

The couple, married since 2017, share a decades-long relationship and three children

Neither Messi nor Antonela has responded to the rumours, with public appearances still reflecting unity

Renowned astrologer Mhoni Vidente has stirred fresh controversy with a bold prediction involving football icon Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The celebrated Cuban has predicted that the Inter Miami superstar and his partner could be headed for divorce.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose on the red carpet prior to the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Paris on May 8, 2023. Photo by Julien De Rosa.

Famous psychic's prediction on Messi and Antonela marriage

In a televised reading reported by La Republica, Vidente stated that the couple may separate in 2025 due to rising tensions.

She declared, “The one who’s getting divorced is Messi,” a statement that has since sparked widespread speculation online.

The prediction has added fuel to rumours surrounding the couple’s private life, though neither has commented publicly.”

She further alleged that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently “being flirtatious” and is romantically involved with another Argentine woman.

As for Antonela, the astrologer claimed she “can’t stand Messi anymore” and suggested she will eventually begin dating someone else.

Although no confirmation has come from Messi or Antonela, Vidente’s past track record of accurate predictions has added weight to her claims in the eyes of many followers.

Last year, Vidente became popular for predicting the January 1 earthquake which shook Japan, as reported by Sportskeeda. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan, triggering tsunami warnings and leaving at least four people dead.

Still, her comments remain controversial, especially given the couple’s long-standing reputation for stability and devotion.

In closing her reading, Mhoni did praise “La Pulga”, highlighting Messi’s remarkable success at both the international and club level—suggesting that despite personal issues, his professional achievements remain unquestionable.

The enduring love story of Messi and Antonela

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s love story is one that has captivated fans around the globe.

It began in their shared hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were just children.

Antonela, the cousin of Messi’s childhood friend Lucas, first caught his eye early on.

Messi has described their early connection as “love at first sight,” and even reminisced in a 2024 interview about visiting her house as a child and forming a strong bond.

Despite moving to Spain at age 13 to join FC Barcelona, Messi maintained contact with Antonela through letters, texts, and phone calls.

The pair officially started dating in their late teens, and in 2017, they married in a star-studded ceremony in Rosario.

They are proud parents of three sons—Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro—and currently reside in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Messi plays for Inter Miami.

While their public appearances and social media portray a close-knit family, Mhoni Vidente’s controversial prediction has sparked speculation about what the future might hold for the football icon and his longtime partner.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo attend to the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Day 11 of the Miami Open. Photo byLeonardo Fernandez

