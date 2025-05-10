Opta’s supercomputer has made its prediction for the Europa League winner following Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur's progression to the final.

United thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-1 at Old Trafford to seal a 7-1 aggregate victory, while Spurs saw off Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt 2-0 to complete a 5-1 triumph over two legs.

Supercomputer Predicts Europa League Winner Ahead of Man United vs Tottenham Final

How Manchester United swept past Bilbao

With a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg in Spain, Manchester United were already in pole position. However, Athletic Bilbao struck first in the return leg, as Mikel Jauregizar’s goal just after the 30-minute mark silenced Old Trafford and created some early tension.

The Spanish side dominated the early part of the second half, forcing United onto the back foot. But manager Ruben Amorim’s tactical changes swung the momentum.

Substitute Mason Mount restored the three-goal aggregate cushion with a well-placed finish, and from there, United ran riot.

Casemiro edged the hosts ahead on the night before Rasmus Højlund added another. Mount grabbed his second late on to seal an emphatic 4-1 win and 7-1 aggregate result.

Tottenham see off Bodo/Glimt to book final spot

Tottenham took care of business away in Norway, securing a 2-0 win in the second leg after their 3-1 first-leg success. The opening half was uneventful, with Yves Bissouma missing the best chance just before halftime when he fired over from inside the box.

The deadlock was broken on the hour mark as Dominic Solanke converted from close range after Cristian Romero nodded a corner into his path. Just minutes later, Pedro Porro’s cross from the right unexpectedly looped into the net, catching goalkeeper Nikita Haikin off guard and sealing Spurs' place in the final.

Tottenham will now face Manchester United on May 21 in Spain in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown.

Opta Supercomputer picks Europa League favourites

While Manchester United aim to lift the Europa League for the first time since 2017, Tottenham are looking to end a 17-year trophy drought.

Despite Spurs’ recent struggles in the Premier League, they’ve impressed in Europe.

Meanwhile, the London-based club's strong run against Manchester United stretches beyond this season, having won four of the last six encounters across all competitions.

United's most recent victory over Spurs came in a 2-0 Premier League win back in October 2022.

Despite Tottenham’s recent edge, data experts at Opta have made Manchester United narrow favourites for the upcoming Europa League final.

Their supercomputer gives the Red Devils a 50.7% chance of lifting the trophy, while Tottenham’s chances stand at 49.3%.

