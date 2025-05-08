Opta’s supercomputer has offered its prediction for the Champions League winner following Paris Saint-Germain’s semi-final triumph over Arsenal

The French giants have navigated a difficult path to reach their first final since 2020, eliminating Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal along the way

Meanwhile, Inter Milan booked their spot in the final after edging past Barcelona in two pulsating semi-final legs, earning their second appearance in the showpiece event in just three seasons

With the Champions League final now set, the stage is prepared for a thrilling conclusion to the 2024/25 European campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will face off for the title, and Opta’s supercomputer has crunched the numbers to forecast who might lift the trophy in Munich.

Supercomputer Predicts Champions League Winner as PSG Face Inter Milan in final

PSG reach final after overcoming Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the final after a commanding semi-final performance against Arsenal.

The French giants secured a 3-1 aggregate victory, including a 2-1 win in the second leg at the Parc des Princes.

Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal gave PSG a slim advantage from the first leg in London.

Thomas Partey reacts to a referee Felix Zwayer decision during Arsenal's Champions League game with PSG. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Back in Paris, Fabián Ruiz struck with a deflected volley to double their lead on aggregate, before Achraf Hakimi added another shortly after Vitinha missed a penalty.

Although Bukayo Saka scored late for Arsenal, it was not enough to spark a comeback.

This marks PSG’s fourth major European final. The club previously featured in the Cup Winners’ Cup finals in 1996 and 1997 and reached the Champions League final in 2020, where they were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich.

Inter survive thriller to secure second final in three years

Inter Milan’s path to the final was even more dramatic. The Italian side edged Barcelona in an electrifying two-legged tie that ended 7-6 on aggregate, one of the most memorable semi-finals in recent Champions League history.

After a high-scoring draw in the first leg, the return fixture in Milan delivered even more fireworks.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal faces Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Carlos Augusto in the UCL semi-final second leg on May 6, 2025. Photo credit: Quality Sport Images.

The decisive moment came in extra time when Davide Frattesi scored to give Inter a 4-3 win on the night.

The result sends Simone Inzaghi’s men to their second final in three seasons, as they aim to win Europe’s top prize for the first time since 2010.

Opta’s Supercomputer simulates the Champions League final

Following the confirmation of the two finalists, Opta’s supercomputer ran thousands of simulations to predict the likely outcome of the final.

The data analysis revealed a nearly even split between the two clubs, with one side holding a narrow edge in projected victories.

Both clubs bring elite form and individual brilliance into the clash, and the final is expected to be tightly contested. The Champions League crown remains very much up for grabs.

When and where is the 2025 Champions League final?

The 2025 UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 31, at 21:00 CET. The venue is the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich, home to Bayern Munich, with a capacity of 75,024.

This will be the stadium’s first Champions League final since 2012, when Chelsea famously defeated Bayern Munich on penalties. The Allianz Arena is also scheduled to host the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal in June, as well as the final.

