Black Stars and Asante Kotoko legend Wilberforce Mfum reportedly passed away on Sunday, May 11

The 88-year-old, who holds the enviable honour as Ghana's first goalscorer in AFCON history, is famous for his bullet shots

During his heyday, he defied the then-military government to sign a life-changing contract in the United States

As the world paid tribute to mothers and maternal figures on Sunday, the Ghanaian football fraternity was struck by a wave of sorrow.

One of the country's most cherished legends, Wilberforce Mfum, reportedly passed away on May 11, 2025.

Wilberforce Mfum is regarded by many as one of Ghana's foremost football legends. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Wilberforce Mfum passes away aged 88

The heartbreaking development was first made public by @GSportsHistory on X, revealing that the 88-year-old former Black Stars forward had passed away.

At the time of this report, the exact cause of death remains undisclosed, yet the news has already cast a long shadow across Ghanaian sport and its diaspora.

Tributes began pouring in almost immediately, with one particularly touching homage coming from X user @yesemewonyansa.

Fan pays touching personal tribute to Mfum

In a deeply personal post, he recalled the close bond between Mfum and his own grandfather, Kofi Pare, a former teammate of the late striker at both Asante Kotoko and the national team.

"A man who was like a grandfather to me...he played alongside my grandfather, Kofi Pare, in the 1960s for the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko," he wrote on X.

"They remained very good friends for many years. 'Mfum ate te net no o!' ..The Bulldozer! Rest in peace, Legendary Wilberforce Mfum."

Wilberforce Mfum: The Ghanaian legend who tore the net with a ferocious shot

Mfum’s legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of Ghana’s golden football era, particularly for his role during the country’s maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph in 1963.

His most iconic moment came during the tournament’s opener against Tunisia.

In the eighth minute, Mfum unleashed a fearsome strike, so powerful it was said to have torn through the net, a goal etched forever in AFCON folklore, per the Medium.

That thunderous effort marked Ghana’s first-ever goal at the continental showpiece and signalled the arrival of a forward capable of blending sheer force with technical finesse.

Mfum's football legacy

Across 26 appearances for the Black Stars, he amassed an extraordinary return of 20 goals, underscoring his importance as a clinical finisher during Ghana’s formative years on the international stage.

His style combined raw power with positional intelligence, often likened to the traditional No. 9 role that required both strength and instinct inside the box.

At club level, Mfum was a force to reckon with during his five-year stint with Kumasi-based giants Asante Kotoko.

His performances caught international attention, and in 1968, he made a bold move to the United States, becoming one of the early Ghanaian footballers to explore opportunities abroad.

There, he lined up for clubs such as the New York Cosmos, Baltimore Boys, and Ukrainian SC during the formative years of American soccer.

Source: YEN.com.gh