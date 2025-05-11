Razak Brimah shares a touching “rest in peace” message to his late mother, expressing continued grief months after her passing this year

The former Black Stars No.1 helped Ghana reach the 2015 AFCON final and 2017 semi-final in Gabon

Razak credits his mother as the foundation of his football journey, supporting him through the highs and lows of his professional career

Former Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah is still in mourning months after the painful loss of his mother, who passed away in January 2025.

The 37-year-old, who was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), continues to grieve deeply, recently posting a touching tribute to her memory.

Razak Brimah's Emotional Tribute Posted on Social Media

On Sunday, May 11, Razak shared an emotional message on social media, expressing his continued pain and sadness.

The post, written with raw emotion, was a heartfelt “rest in peace” note to his late mother, showing that her passing remains a deep wound in his heart.

''May your soul rest in peace mum, miss you,'' Razak said.

The message has drawn a wave of support from fans, former teammates, and members of the Ghanaian football community.

Many have sent words of comfort and encouragement to the former national team star, acknowledging the deep bond he shared with his mother.

Razak Brimah credits mother's impact

Razak Brimah has often spoken about the critical role his mother played in his life and career.

From his early days playing youth football in Ghana to his rise to international prominence, his mother was a constant source of encouragement and belief.

Her death in January 2025 marked a painful chapter for the former goalkeeper, who credits much of his success to her unwavering support.

Razak Brimah's Role in Ghana’s AFCON Campaigns

Razak’s international legacy remains significant in the history of Ghanaian football.

He was Ghana’s No.1 goalkeeper during the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea, where he delivered strong performances that helped the Black Stars reach the final.

In a tense match against Ivory Coast that ended 0–0 after extra time, the outcome was decided in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Though Ghana eventually lost 9–8, Razak earned plaudits for his bravery and focus throughout the tournament.

In the 2017 edition of the AFCON held in Gabon, Razak once again stood tall between the posts. Ghana reached the semi-finals but lost to eventual winners Cameroon.

Despite the disappointment, Razak’s contribution remained invaluable, and his leadership at the back was instrumental in Ghana's strong showing.

