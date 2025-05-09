Ibrahim Mahama's talented son, Michael Amer, has earned high praise from a FIFA-accredited photo journalist

The teenager has had limited opportunities at the ongoing U20 AFCON but has been labelled the 'best dribbler' in Ghana's team

Reports indicate that clubs from Germany have expressed interest in him and could join an unnamed club after the competition

Michael Amer Mahama may not have commanded the spotlight at the ongoing U20 Africa Cup of Nations, but his flair on the ball has earned him high praise from close observers.

Though his on-field involvement has been minimal, the promising winger has already made a strong impression, without even needing extended minutes to do so.

Michael Amer has been dubbed the best dribbler in Ghana's U20 team at the ongoing AFCON U20 competition. Photo credit: @bigmuello/X.

Michael Amer debuts for Ghana at AFCON U20

The gifted left-footer, son of renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama, was absent from Ghana’s opening fixture against DR Congo.

He featured on the bench during the Black Satellites’ hard-fought 1-0 win over Senegal, waiting patiently for his opportunity.

That chance finally arrived in the group finale against the Central African Republic, where coach Desmond Ofei brought him on in added time with the team holding a slender lead, per Flashscore.

Michael Amer pays close attention to the ball as he goes through his paces with the Black Satellites at their training base. Photo credit: @bigmuello/X.

Introduced in the 91st minute for Abdul Aziz Issah, who had just been named Player of the Match, Amer’s cameo was brief, yet symbolically significant.

Though he barely had a chance to influence proceedings, his inclusion offered a taste of continental competition and hinted at future involvement as Ghana advanced to the next round.

Michael Amer dubbed Ghana U20's best dribbler

Despite the limited sample size, excitement around the youngster’s potential is building.

Renowned FIFA-accredited photographer Samuel Ameyaw Yeboah, known online as @bigmuello, who is currently covering the tournament in Egypt, delivered a glowing endorsement of Amer’s skillset.

“Anytime I watch him train, he proves why he’s the best dribbler in the team. Give time some time,” Yeboah posted on social media.

The journalist didn’t stop there. He further stated that with increased involvement, the Nice Ibrahim Sports Academy product would have ample opportunity to validate his credentials on a larger platform.

Ghana books quarter-final spot with near perfect record

Meanwhile, Ghana’s overall campaign has been solid.

With two victories and a draw from three outings, the four-time African champions topped Group C with seven points, edging out Senegal and DR Congo, according to CAF Online.

Their defensive solidity and game management have been crucial, but unlocking creative sparks like Amer could be key in the more demanding phases ahead.

Should the West African giants win their quarter-final fixture, they will not only progress to the semi-finals but also secure a coveted return to the FIFA U20 World Cup, marking their first appearance on the global youth stage since 2015.

Michael Amer opens up about offers from Germany

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Michael Amer’s ambition to pursue a career in professional football and don the Ghana jersey on the global stage.

The son of Ibrahim Mahama disclosed that he has received an offer from a German club and plans to complete the move when the current season concludes.

