Arsenal fans have registered their displeasure with Thomas Partey following his costly mistakes against PSG on Wednesday night

The Ghanaian midfielder endured a below-par performance as Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League, losing 3-1 on aggregate

One heartbroken Gunner wrote after the painful defeat, "He doesn't deserve a new deal at all"

Hailed as the missing link ahead of Arsenal’s crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg in Paris, Thomas Partey’s much-anticipated return ultimately ended in disappointment as the Gunners bowed out of the competition.

The 31-year-old was expected to bring balance and stability after missing the first leg through suspension, a game Arsenal narrowly lost.

His inclusion was seen as a boost for Mikel Arteta's side, particularly given his influence in controlling tempo and shielding the backline.

Partey's mistakes cost Arsenal against PSG

In the early stages, Partey lived up to expectations, offering composure and serving as the anchor in midfield.

However, as the intensity ramped up, his impact began to fade.

PSG’s relentless pressing and quick transitions exposed Arsenal’s vulnerability in possession, with Partey at the centre of two defining moments.

The first setback came in the 27th minute. A poorly executed clearance from a set-piece allowed Fabian Ruiz to pounce on the loose ball just outside the area.

With precision and power, the Spaniard drilled home the opener, capitalising on Partey’s hesitant response, according to Fotmob.

Things unravelled further midway through the second half.

Attempting to retain possession in a tight area, Partey dallied on the ball too long, inviting pressure from PSG’s forward line.

The ball was quickly turned over, and in a flash, Ousmane Dembélé found Achraf Hakimi in space to fire in the second, as noted by Goal.

Arsenal fans rage at Partey

That moment triggered an avalanche of criticism from the Arsenal faithful on social media.

Supporters, already tense from the high stakes of the encounter, quickly expressed their frustration online.

@AFCLifer posted:

"I was one of his biggest supporters. I’m done."

@nonewthing didn’t hold back:

"And that is why Thomas Partey needs to go. Just an unreliable footballer in everything."

@markgoldbridge observed:

"Shocking defending by Partey there."

@elonboyy mocked:

'"Partey go dey for second leg" don do mistake leading to goal.'

@wilshere240 added:

"He doesn't deserve a new deal at all."

@boniface_ad summed it up with sarcasm:

"Partey go play Partey go play like say Partey na Zidane abi na Messi."

Saka scores but Arsenal crash out of Champions League

Despite a late goal from Bukayo Saka that gave Arsenal a glimmer of hope, the North London club failed to overturn the deficit, crashing out of the Champions League at the penultimate stage.

While the backlash may stem from raw emotions after a painful exit, Partey's performance has inevitably cast doubts over his future at the Emirates.

With his contract nearing expiration and negotiations reportedly ongoing, these costly errors could weigh heavily on the club’s decision.

Declan Rice praises Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has showered praise on Thomas Partey, hailing his influence both on and off the pitch.

Rice credited the Ghanaian with elevating his game, describing Partey as an underrated gem in Arsenal’s engine room.

