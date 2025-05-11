Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant curling goal to level the match at 2-2, showcasing his composure and skill on the big stage.

After his goal, Yamal celebrated by mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous 'calma' gesture, adding a personal touch to the moment.

The Spaniard's goal was part of a remarkable first-half comeback, contributing to Barcelona's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid

In the latest chapter of El Clásico, Real Madrid started strong, with Kylian Mbappé firing in an early goal and quickly adding a second to complete a rapid brace.

But Barcelona responded swiftly, with Yamal leading the charge as the home side launched an impressive comeback.

After being brought down in the box by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, the French forward stepped up to take the penalty and calmly slotted it past the Polish shot-stopper, giving Carlo Ancelotti’s side their first lead of the game.

Just minutes later, the former PSG star doubled his tally with a sharp finish past the Barcelona keeper to restore Madrid’s advantage.

However, the momentum quickly shifted again as the home side responded immediately with a goal from Eric Garcia to stay in the contest.

Yamal copies Ronaldo's celebration

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s rising star, brought his team level against their arch-rivals with a brilliant strike.

He marked the moment by recreating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration, adding extra flair to an already electrifying El Clásico.

Ronaldo’s trademark celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most iconic footballers of the modern era, is renowned not only for his extraordinary goal-scoring ability but also for his signature celebrations—memorable gestures that have inspired players across the globe.

Among them is his famous ‘Calm, here I am’ pose, made with a single hand gesture, which has become a symbol of confidence and dominance.

