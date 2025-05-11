Kylian Mbappé has scored 39 goals in his first season at Real Madrid, surpassing Iván Zamorano’s 32-year-old record

Mbappé netted a hattrick on Sunday afternoon, including a penalty and a blistering counterattack goal, cementing his status as a clutch performer

The French forward has found the net in La Liga, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Spanish Super Cup, and Copa del Rey

Kylian Mbappé continues to make headlines in his debut season at Real Madrid, and his latest feat has officially earned him a place in the club’s history books.

In a crucial El Clásico clash against Barcelona, the Frenchman delivered an electrifying performance, scoring twice in the opening 14 minutes to lead Los Blancos to a strong start.

Kylian Mbappe Breaks Historic Real Madrid Goalscoring Record in El Clasico

The ex-PSG star opened the scoring just five minutes into the match, confidently converting a penalty.

Minutes later, he struck again with a beautiful finish on a swift counterattack, putting Madrid 2-0 ahead in a game they needed to win.

Mbappe completes hattrick

Barcelona mounted a spirited fightback, scoring four stunning goals in the first half to complete a thrilling turnaround.

Although Mbappe responded with a brilliant hat-trick in the second half, it wasn’t enough to save Real Madrid, who ultimately fell 4-3 in a dramatic El Clásico.

Mbappe breaks longstanding Real Madrid record

Despite the loss, Mbappé’s treble takes his tally to 39 goals in his debut season—breaking a long-standing Real Madrid record for most goals scored in a player's first campaign.

The previous mark of 37 goals was held by Chilean striker Iván Zamorano and had stood unchallenged for 32 years.

Even club legend Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t manage to break that record in his first campaign, but Mbappé has now done so with three games still to play, offering him the opportunity to extend his lead even further.

How Mbappe has fared this season

Mbappé's stellar form isn't limited to just La Liga. He currently leads the race for the Pichichi Trophy with 26 goals in the league, narrowly edging out Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, who trails by one goal.

While Real Madrid may still face a battle in the title race, Mbappé’s individual brilliance is likely to be rewarded with La Liga’s top scorer honour—an impressive personal milestone in his first season in Spain.

Beyond his league exploits, the 26-year-old has also been prolific in other competitions.

He has netted seven times in the UEFA Champions League and has also scored in the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, and twice in the Copa del Rey.

This makes Mbappé only the second player in Real Madrid history—alongside Karim Benzema—to score in six different competitions in a single season.

If his debut campaign is any indication, Kylian Mbappé is on track to forge a legendary career at the Santiago Bernabéu. With records already falling and more games ahead, the French superstar is proving to be every bit the galáctico Madrid hoped for.

