Lionel Messi has officially been crowned the greatest footballer of all time by the IFFHS, cementing his long-debated GOAT status

Diego Maradona and Pele both secure high rankings, reaffirming their legendary impact on the game, while Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly misses the top three

The top 10 notably excludes icons like Puskás, Gerd Müller, Paolo Maldini, and Michel Platini, with no goalkeepers featured and just one defender making the cut

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled its much-anticipated list of the 10 greatest footballers of all time.

Known for its meticulous record-keeping and historical documentation of the sport, the IFFHS rankings have sparked global conversation and some debate.

Lionel Messi has been named as the greatest of all time by IFHHS, while Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the top 3. Photos: Michael Pimentel/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Messi crowned the greatest of all time

According to the latest rankings, Lionel Messi is officially the greatest footballer in history.

The Argentine icon has won eight Ballon d’Or titles, a FIFA World Cup, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and holds a vast collection of club and international records.

His blend of consistency, creativity, and unmatched vision on the pitch has left an indelible mark on football.

Pelé and Maradona round out the top three

Coming in at number two is Pelé, the Brazilian football legend whose dazzling career includes three FIFA World Cup triumphs (1958, 1962, 1970), per France 24.

He remains a global icon of the beautiful game, with over 1,000 career goals and a legacy as one of football’s first true superstars.

In third place is Diego Maradona, the Argentine genius who led his country to World Cup glory in 1986.

Known for his mesmerising dribbling, vision, and fierce competitiveness, Maradona also brought Napoli two Serie A titles, transforming the club into an Italian powerhouse.

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo rank?

Cristiano Ronaldo, often neck-and-neck with Messi in the GOAT conversation, finds himself ranked fourth by IFFHS.

With five Ballon d’Ors, 33 major trophies, and an unmatched goal tally of over 900 official goals, Ronaldo’s accolades include five Champions League titles and the 2016 European Championship with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the AFC Champions League semi-final match between Al-Nassr and Japan's Kawasak. Photo by AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He is the all-time leading scorer in both the Champions League (140 goals) and international football (136 goals).

Which other legends made the top 10

Rounding out the top 10, Dutch legend Johan Cruyff takes the fifth spot, followed by Ronaldo Nazario of Brazil in sixth.

Zinedine Zidane of France ranks seventh, with German icon Franz Beckenbauer in eighth.

The list is completed by Alfredo Di Stefano in ninth and Brazilian magician Ronaldinho in tenth.

Notable omissions from the list

While the top 10 celebrates elite talent, some high-profile absentees have sparked discussion.

No goalkeepers feature in the ranking, and Franz Beckenbauer is the only defender included — raising eyebrows from fans of greats like Paolo Maldini and Lev Yashin.

Other notable omissions include legendary figures such as Ferenc Puskás, Gerd Müller, and Michel Platini, whose historical impact remains immense despite missing out on this particular list.

Essien settles GOAT debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien once made his stance clear in the long-running GOAT debate.

The debate over who holds the title of the greatest footballer of all time remains a hot topic, fuelling passionate discussions on five-a-side pitches and pub tables worldwide.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh