Chelsea are under UEFA scrutiny for alleged financial breaches involving internal sales to sister companies

The Europa Conference League winners could face a one-season European competition ban if they violate spending rules again

Chelsea had already secured Champions League qualification by finishing fourth in the English Premier League

Premier League giants Chelsea could face a potential Champions League ban after next season as talks with UEFA continue.

Although the Blues secured Europa League qualification with a 4-1 win over Real Betis in Wroclaw, their fourth-place Premier League finish grants them a spot in the Champions League.

Chelsea Face Potential Champions League Ban Despite Conference League Win

However, concerns over the club’s ownership structure earlier this month raised the possibility of missing out on Europe's top competition.

Multi-club ownership puts Chelsea at risk

BlueCo, the majority owners of Chelsea, also hold a controlling stake in Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

With Liam Rosenior’s side previously in contention for a Champions League spot, there was a potential conflict, as UEFA regulations prohibit two clubs under the same ownership from competing in the same tournament.

However, Strasbourg finished seventh in the French league, qualifying for the Conference League and avoiding the clash.

UEFA could fine Chelsea, warning of possible sanctions

Another potential hurdle looms for Chelsea that could impact the club beyond the upcoming season.

According to an April report by The Times, UEFA may sanction the Blues for allegedly breaching financial regulations.

UEFA reportedly rejected Chelsea’s attempts to include the sales of its women’s team and two hotels, both to sister companies, as part of its financial accounts.

The likely outcome, per the report, is that Chelsea will face a fine and commit to a tighter, regulated spending plan through an agreement with the governing body.

Reports suggest that if Chelsea breaches the agreed financial parameters again, a one-season ban from European competitions could be enforced.

Enzo Fernandez lifts the trophy as the team celebrate winning the UEFA Conference League Final 2025 between Real Betis and Chelsea on May 28, 2025. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

While such a sanction is unlikely to affect the upcoming campaign, the club could face exclusion from the Champions League in the following season if further violations occur.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea officials have confirmed ongoing discussions with UEFA, and The Times noted that a final decision is expected by the end of May.

Chelsea make history

Chelsea battled back to claim a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday night, per Sports Mole.

Abde Ezzalzouli put Betis ahead in the ninth minute, and the Spanish side dominated the first half as Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm.

But the Blues came alive after the break, with Cole Palmer providing assists for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo added late goals to seal a memorable victory for Enzo Maresca’s side.

With the win, Chelsea made history by becoming the first European club to win all five of UEFA’s major men’s competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, Cup Winners' Cup, and now the Conference League.

Why Chelsea face ban from UCL

