Pastor Tobi Adegboyega shared exclusive footage from his cancer journey to mark one year since undergoing a life-saving surgery

The UK-based Nigerian clergyman celebrated the anniversary with a special event organised at a prestigious hotel in London

Business mogul Cubana Chief Priest appeared in the video clips as the pastor penned an appreciation message to him online

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UK-based Nigerian clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has shared exclusive footage from his cancer surgery to mark one year since undergoing the life-saving procedure.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega marked one year after his cancer surgery with a luxury party as he shared exclusive videos from the difficult moments of his journey. Image credit: tobiadegboyega_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The founder of The Nation Family celebrated the health milestone with a special anniversary event organised at a hotel in London.

During the anniversary celebration, the cleric was seen wearing a luxury rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch with a chocolate dial. The luxury timepiece is valued at over $110,000.

Pastor Tobi reflects on health journey

Reflecting on his recovery, the popular pastor stated that he earned his success and survival after standing up from his deathbed. In a post shared on his Instagram page on June 4, 2026, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega wrote:

"I’ve been through the fire, I stood up from the deathbed. I deserve every good thing that has happened. I deserve all the good things about to happen. We deserve love, I deserve to be loved because I have loved. We deserve this table because we have served tables. We deserve the 60 new communities because we have served many communities."

"We have helped the UK. We deserve the new billion £ Europe contracts because we have saved the government (UK) millions. We deserve what we wear because we have put clothes on the [Expletive]. We deserve what we drive because we have driven many into prosperity. We were not lucky; we earned it."

"We deserve greatness, it’s our right! Our enemies also deserve jealousy, misery, pain and ultimately….! You, our friends, you deserve money and more money," he concluded.

Pastor Tobi blesses Cubana Chief Priest

The clip shared by the clergyman stirred admiration online as it spotlighted his close relationship with popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest.

The business mogul was spotted hanging out with the cleric in the exclusive video throwback compilation.

Praising the socialite for his support, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega wrote:

"Cubana_chiefprist, anyone who comes against you will fall. You are a gem in the midst of pigs, but you win!"

The Instagram post below features throwback videos Pastor Tobi Adegboyega shared to mark one year after his life-saving cancer surgery.

Reactions trail Pastor Tobi’s cancer testimony

The emotional throwback footage and the pastor's recovery milestone quickly drew attention from internet users, who flooded the comment section with prayers and congratulatory messages.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the clergyman's post below:

mariam. Aleshinloye said:

"Faithful God ❤️"

Laleye. Bolaji commented:

"Hallelujah."

gentledave001 wrote:

"As I stand strong 💪 😂."

mcharmony_cfr stated:

"I saw my father right there @dapoadegboyega 😍."

Fresh details surface on Alexx Ekubo's private cancer struggle before tragic death. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Details of Alexx Ekubo’s cancer battle emerge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that fresh details emerged concerning Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's battle with cancer.

In a post shared by the Nigerian blog Cutie Juls, the Nigerian movie star had to battle his ailment in silence as it was kept private.

According to the blog, no one except Alexx Ekubo's mom and his wife knew about his cancer diagnosis.

Source: YEN.com.gh