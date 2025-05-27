Real Betis vs Chelsea: Supercomputer predicts Conference League winner

Real Betis and Chelsea are set to meet at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław stadium for the Conference League final

Having ended the season on a positive note, including securing a Champions League spot, the Blues are on the cusp of European history

A Supercomputer has run thousands of simulations to predict the likely outcome of the final scheduled for Wednesday, May 28

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Chelsea are one step away from closing their 2024/25 campaign on a high.

After dispatching Swedish side Djurgården in the semi-finals, the Blues have booked a date with Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

A supercomputer has predicted the winner of the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea. Photos by Valerio Pennicino - UEFA and Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea eye history in Conference League final against Real Betis

Having already secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League to return to Champions League football for the first time in three years, Enzo Maresca's men are now looking to cap their season with a European trophy.

But standing in their way is a familiar obstacle: Spanish opposition.

In recent years, La Liga sides have had the upper hand over English teams in continental finals.

In fact, Spanish clubs have won the last nine major European deciders against their English counterparts.

The last Premier League team to break that streak? Liverpool, way back in 2001, edged Alavés 5-4 in a dramatic UEFA Cup final.

That weight of history looms, but the West London club have the chance to make their own.

Victory in Wrocław would not only end the Spanish curse but also place the London club in rarefied air.

Having already lifted the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, the Champions League, and the Europa League, Chelsea could become the first side to win four different major European competitions.

Real Betis plans to spoil Chelsea's historic night

Their opponents, however, won’t make it easy. Real Betis have clawed their way through a far more challenging route to reach this point.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team edged past Gent, Vitória Guimarães, Jagiellonia, and a gritty Fiorentina side, after finishing 15th in the league phase.

A key figure in Betis’ European run has been Antony. On loan from Manchester United, the Brazilian winger has rediscovered his spark in green and white.

He has delivered seven goal contributions in just eight appearances in the competition, per Transfermarkt.

Antony reacts during Real Betis' La Liga clash with Athletic Club on February 2, 2025. Photo by Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Real Betis vs Chelsea: Supercomputer predicts Conference League winner

As anticipation builds, data analysts have also entered the fray.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, Chelsea are narrow favourites to lift the trophy, with a 51.1% chance of securing the win in regulation time.

Betis, meanwhile, are given a 25.4% probability of triumphing within 90 minutes, while 23.5% of the simulations foresee the match going into extra-time, or even a shootout.

Supercomputer predicts Europa League winner

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed insights from Opta’s supercomputer, which forecasted the outcome of the Europa League final.

According to the AI-driven prediction, Tottenham edged slightly ahead with a 50.3% probability of lifting the trophy, while Manchester United closely followed with a 49.7% chance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh