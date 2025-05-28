Chelsea lifted the UEFA Conference League trophy after a thrilling 2-1 win against Real Betis at Wrocław Stadium.

The Blues have made history following this triumph, becoming the first team to lift all the international titles.

The match was highlighted by Cole Palmer’s exceptional playmaking skills as Enzo Maresca's side staged a great comeback.

Enzo Fernandez lifts the trophy as the team celebrate winning the UEFA Conference League Final 2025 between Real Betis and Chelsea on May 28, 2025. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Palmer’s vision and creativity played a crucial role in Chelsea’s triumph, providing two assists that sealed the victory.

Real Betis takes the lead in Conference League final

The final started with high intensity from both teams. Real Betis wasted no time in asserting their presence.

In the 9th minute, Abde Ezzalzouli capitalized on a swift counterattack. The La Liga side’s winger displayed sharp instincts to beat Chelsea’s defense and score the opening goal.

Betis maintained this advantage through the first half, with Chelsea struggling to find a breakthrough.

Chelsea responds strongly in the second half

After the break, Chelsea showed determination to turn the game around. Manager tactics encouraged the Blues to control possession and build from the midfield.

Their efforts paid off in the 65th minute. Enzo Fernandez found the back of the net, leveling the score.

The assist came from none other than Cole Palmer, whose perfectly timed pass split the Betis defense. The goal sparked renewed energy within the Chelsea squad and their supporters.

Palmer’s playmaking brilliance

Just five minutes later, Chelsea took the lead. Palmer once again demonstrated his quality with another assist.

He threaded a perfectly weighted ball to Nicolas Jackson, who calmly finished to put Chelsea ahead 2-1.

Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo sealed the victory with neat finishes in the 83rd and 90th minutes in that order as the Blues won 4-1 to clinch their first trophy under the Todd Boehly era.

Chelsea makes history

The Blues thus becomes the first European team to win all the international trophies: the Champions League, Europa League, the Conference League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

