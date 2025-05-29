Jordan Ayew had the perfect chance to draw Ghana level in the 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup

The Black Stars captain's inability to convert from close range left Ghanaian fans dumbfounded

Ghana will now settle for a third-place playoff against Trinidad and Tobago, who lost to Jamaica in the other semi-final game

In a moment that left many Ghanaian supporters holding their heads in disbelief, Jordan Ayew failed to convert a golden chance that could have drawn the Black Stars level against Nigeria in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

Leading the team out in West London, Ayew had every reason to feel confident.

Under Otto Addo’s second stint as head coach, the experienced forward has enjoyed something of a revival in the national setup. But when it mattered most, composure deserted him.

Ghana concedes twice in the opening 19 minutes

The match began with a familiar air of tension typical of a Jollof Derby, but Ghana quickly found themselves in trouble.

A team riddled with a lack of cohesion paid the price for early defensive mistakes. Just 14 minutes in, Cyril Dessers capitalised after Razak Simpson lost his footing, leaving goalkeeper Benjamin Asare helpless as the Super Eagles took the lead, per The Voice.

Before the Black Stars could regain their shape, more misfortune struck.

In the 19th minute, Simpson, already reeling from the earlier error, headed the ball into his own net under pressure from Semi Ajayi, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Brandon Thomas-Asante grabs consolation goal for Ghana

The second half saw a more spirited effort from the men in white. Ball movement improved, and there was more intent in Ghana’s attacking transitions.

Their efforts were rewarded when Brandon Thomas-Asante, who came off the bench, pounced on a cut-back from Ebenezer Annan to reduce the deficit.

The move, initiated from the back, was one of the few sequences that reflected what Ghana could be capable of with better fluidity and understanding.

Jordan Ayew's rare miss

Shortly after the goal, Christopher Bonsu Baah, who had impressed with his energy and sharp runs down the right, whipped in a cross into the box.

Arriving at the far post was none other than Jordan Ayew, Ghana’s most capped player on the day, with only the net in front of him. No defenders in sight. No pressure. Just the ball and the goal.

But in an incredible twist, Ayew miscued the effort entirely, sending the ball wide when scoring looked easier than missing.

The chance went begging, and so did Ghana’s hopes of forcing a comeback.

Fans left speechless after Ayew's miss

As expected, the miss sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans venting their frustration across social media platforms. Here’s a snapshot of what some had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

@JoeGbevor wrote:

"I'm not surprised his team is relegated."

@eddie_loaster quizzed:

"How did Jordan miss this?"

@amey_boy1 slammed:

"Dem for sack am. Wei yɛ player... smh🤦"

@Kenneth37069101 was unforgiving with his remark:

"He shaa ruf."

@Malvyn_j summed up with a question:

"Otto Addo get issues! Why did Jordan play 90 mins"

With a third-place clash against Trinidad and Tobago coming up, Ghana now faces an emotional task: regaining trust, regrouping quickly, and finishing the tournament with heads held high.

5 lessons from Ghana's defeat to Nigeria

A key takeaway was the lacklustre showing from the home-based players, whose performances fell short of expectations on the big stage.

