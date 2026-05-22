Brazil originally played in white before a painful World Cup defeat changed the direction of the national team’s identity

The iconic yellow kit was introduced after a nationwide design competition inspired by the country’s flag colours

Several Brazil shirts, particularly from the late 1990s and early 2000s, became legendary among football fans

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Brazil’s football heritage is one of the richest in the sport, built on legendary players, unforgettable moments and generations of teams that captured the imagination of fans across the world.

From the great sides of the late 1950s and 1960s that won back-to-back World Cups, to the dazzling teams of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s that rose to worldwide fame as television coverage expanded, and even the successful squads of the 2000s, Brazil have consistently entertained on football’s biggest stages.

Why Brazil Wear Their Famous Yellow Shirts Ahead of 2026 World Cup

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Over the years, the famous yellow shirt, green collar, blue shorts and white socks have become synonymous with Brazil national football team and are instantly recognisable around the world.

However, Brazil did not always wear the iconic strip football fans know today.

Why Brazil wear yellow

Brazil originally played in an all-white kit consisting of white shirts, white shorts and white socks.

The look was a complete contrast to the colourful image now associated with the national team.

The white strip was often criticised because many felt it lacked national identity and failed to represent Brazilian culture strongly enough. Still, it remained the team’s primary kit for decades during the first half of the 20th century.

Everything changed in 1950.

Brazil suffered one of the most painful moments in football history when they lost 2-1 to Uruguay national football team in the World Cup final on home soil.

The defeat became known as the Maracanazo, or "The Maracana Smash," and left millions devastated.

Following the loss, Brazilian newspaper Correio da Manha launched a competition to create a new national team kit featuring the colours of Brazil’s flag — yellow, green, blue and white.

The winning design came from Aldyr Garcia Schlee.

His concept featured a yellow shirt with a green collar, blue shorts with white trim and white socks.

The kit made its debut in 1954 during a match against Chile and has remained Brazil’s signature look ever since.

The change also coincided with a golden era for Brazilian football.

Brazil went on to win five World Cups — in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Speaking to FIFA TV in 2012, Schlee explained:

"Initially, I wasn't going to enter the competition because I didn't quite understand the rules."

He later realised he could prioritise green and yellow as the dominant colours while incorporating blue and white through the shorts and socks.

Ironically, the man who designed Brazil’s iconic kit was actually a supporter of Uruguay.

Years later, Brazil and Nike released a special edition white shirt in 2019 to celebrate the centenary of the 1919 Copa America.

Why Brazil’s away kit is blue

Brazil’s away kit traditionally uses blue as another reflection of the national flag.

The colour represents the blue sphere in the middle of the flag, which contains stars symbolising the night sky over Rio de Janeiro.

Blue also links back to Brazil’s original kits, which featured blue trim on their earlier white designs dating back to the 1930s.

A look at Brazil's kit history

Although Brazil have largely maintained the same colours since 1954, some shirts have become more memorable than others.

Many supporters still regard the 1998 and 2002 kits among the greatest, largely because of the impact of Ronaldo Nazário on the world stage.

The 1998 shirt kept a simple design with green detailing around the collar and sleeves, while adding extra green elements under the arms.

The 2002 version evolved further, introducing more green detailing around the shoulders, sides and neck using Nike’s template.

Both shirts also featured iconic numbering and lettering styles that remain memorable today.

Another legendary figure, Pelé, helped immortalise earlier Brazil kits, especially the famous 1958 design when he lifted the nation’s first World Cup.

Brazil have also produced unique editions over the years, including the 2019 centenary shirt which revisited the original white-and-blue design.

The national team badge has occasionally also been integrated into the fabric itself, as seen in the 1994–96 home and away kits.

Source: YEN.com.gh