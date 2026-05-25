Beverly Afaglo's sister has strongly reacted to some reports surrounding the cause of death of the Ghanaian actress

She has sent a warning to those speculating on false narratives, demanding that they show respect and sensitivity

Beverly Afaglo's sister's message has sparked widespread reactions, with some fans asking what actually killed her

Beverly Afaglo's sister, Royal Elorm, has opened up after the actress's tragic death.

Beverly Afaglo's sister reacts strongly, sends a warning over false reports about her cause of death. Image credit: Royal Elorm, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on her Facebook page, Royal Elorm slammed those spreading false reports about Beverly's cause of death.

She demanded that the family be shown some respect, saying:

"We, the family of Beverly Afaglo, kindly ask everyone to please stop sharing and promoting inaccurate stories and speculation surrounding Beverly’s passing."

"There are many false narratives circulating on social media regarding her health, treatment, and how she passed. During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully ask for compassion, sensitivity, and respect for the family."

"Please allow Beverly to be remembered for her strength, courage, and the love she had for her children and family, not misinformation and rumours."

The Facebook post of Beverly Afaglo's sister is below:

Reactions after Beverly Afaglo's sister broke silence

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Beverly Afaglo's sister broke her silence on reports surrounding her cause of death.

Akosua wrote:

"Especially that so-called best friend, should shut up a bit. It's too early to be granting interviews. Should be mourning."

Moses wrote:

"Does that mean she didn't die of cancer?"

Emi wrote:

"I am confused, so what actually killed her?"

Flex wrote:

"Please tell her best friend who is granting interviews to stop it unless she has been directed by the family to do so. She is doing too much of it."

Ewoenam Ablaga wrote:

"Condolences to you. I personally don't understand why her so-called best friend is granting interviews here and there. Has the family nominated her to speak on their behalf?! Please stop her already, because it's getting irritating."

Beverly Afaglo's manager, Abu Iddris, claims Beverly battled cancer for two years. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly's manager shares actress's cause of death

Meanwhile, in an interview with Ghana Weekend, Abu Iddris indicated that Beverly had been battling cancer for two years.

He added that despite the dreadful diagnosis, the late actress had lived to the fullest until her last breath.

"It happened last night around 11:45pm at the Tema International Maritime Hospital. She's been battling cancer for two years. It's been a relentless war. She really fought hard, and this is where it ended."

"It's genetic, so it spread. She's been unwell for a very long time. In fact, we shot 'Pimps Paradise' while she was undergoing treatment. During the premiere and promotion, she was still undergoing treatment. So, she lived until the cancer took her," he added.

Iddris said even though she was seeking treatment abroad, Beverly Afaglo decided to return to Ghana to spend her final days with her children.

"Beverly lived, even while she was fighting cancer; she was still being the best she could be. In fact, she was in the US for treatment and was supposed to stay there because the West is advanced in these types of treatment. But she chose to see her kids and spend her last days with them."

Listen to the audio in the TikTok clip below:

Beverly Afaglo expresses fear dying from cancer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Beverly Afaglo, in a resurfaced interview, originally granted to Joy News during an awareness campaign, did not hold back about the silent threat looming over her household concerning cancer.

She detailed how her beloved father and her sister had both been tragically snatched away by the disease, a devastating reality that left her deeply aware of her own genetic makeup.

Many observers noted that her decision to rock a clean, low haircut in recent times, which fans initially celebrated as a bold fashion statement, now carries a poignant weight, leading many to believe she was gracefully navigating treatment away from public pity and media intrusion.

Source: YEN.com.gh