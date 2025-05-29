Otto Addo has disclosed the reason behind Ghana's defeat to arch-rivals Nigeria in the Jollof Derby

Ghana's recent defeat to the Super Eagles means Otto Addo is winless in four meetings against Nigeria

The 49-year-old tactician will turn his attention to preparing his charges against Trinidad and Tobago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has opened up on the reasons behind Ghana’s defeat to old foes Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup semi-final in London.

Ghana missed out on a spot in the final and the bragging rights after suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles on Wednesday night.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo insists Ghana lost to a more 'matured' Nigerian side in the Jollof Derby. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Richard Pelham/Getty.

Unity Cup: Ghana stumbles to defeat in Jollof Derby

It was a contest that quickly slipped away from the Black Stars in the first half.

Nigeria took advantage of Ghana’s early disorganisation, capitalising on defensive lapses to establish a two-goal cushion.

Cyril Dessers opened the scoring from close range after Razak Simpson’s untimely slip.

Moments later, Simpson's attempt to clear under pressure from Semi Ajayi ended in an unfortunate own goal, leaving goalkeeper Benjamin Asare with no chance.

Although Ghana looked sharper after the restart, it was too little too late.

Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante gave the Ghanaian fans at the travelling fans at the GTech Community Stadium something to cheer with a well-taken goal.

Otto Addo reveals why Ghana fell to Nigeria

Speaking after the game, Otto Addo admitted the team showed more promise in the second period but was outclassed by a more cohesive and experienced Nigerian side.

“Like I said, it’s not always easy, especially when we have players that haven’t often played together,” Addo said, reflecting on his side’s disjointed start, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“I think Nigeria had a more mature team who could adapt faster, and we had problems getting into the duels to press well, but also to defend well.”

Ghana's recent struggles against Nigeria

This latest loss adds another chapter to Ghana’s recent struggles against their West African rivals.

According to data from Flashscore, the Black Stars have now gone five games without a win over Nigeria.

For Addo personally, it’s a frustrating pattern. In four meetings with the Super Eagles as head coach, he’s yet to register a victory.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo gives out instructions to his side during a training session in London. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Otto Addo's poor record vs Nigeria

His first encounter saw him guide Ghana to a crucial goalless draw in Kumasi before earning a 1-1 result in Abuja — a result that famously booked Ghana’s ticket to the 2022 World Cup on away goals.

But since then, Nigeria has claimed back-to-back wins, both by a 2-1 scoreline, first in a 2024 friendly and now again in this year’s Unity Cup showdown.

Black Stars looked dejected after conceding twice in 19 minutes against Nigeria. @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Unity Cup: Ghana to face Trinidad as Nigeria square off against Jamaica

Looking ahead, Addo will be keen to lift his squad’s spirits and extract valuable lessons from the loss.

Ghana will next face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place fixture on Saturday, May 31, per Ghanasoccernet.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s victory sets up a mouth-watering final clash against the Reggae Boys of Jamaica, with both matches slated for the same day.

5 critical insights from Ghana's loss to Nigeria

In a related report, YEN.com.gh explored five critical insights from Ghana’s defeat to Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium.

A standout observation was the underwhelming display by the locally based players, who struggled to deliver when it mattered most.

