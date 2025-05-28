Brandon Thomas-Asante finally got off the mark for the Black Stars, scoring his debut goal in Ghana’s spirited second-half response against Nigeria during the 2025 Unity Cup clash in London.

The 26-year-old forward, who plies his trade with Coventry City in the English Championship, stepped off the bench with purpose and made an instant impact.

Brought on to replace Kwame Opoku after the break, his arrival coincided with a much-needed tactical tweak from Otto Addo, who reshuffled the setup after a disjointed first half.

Brandon Thomas-Asante scores debut Ghana goal

Ghana, trailing by two at the interval, lacked edge in the final third. But Thomas-Asante's energy and movement offered something different.

He pressed higher, stretched Nigeria’s backline, and brought others into play with his clever positioning.

His breakthrough came just 24 minutes after being introduced.

The move began deep in Ghana’s own half, with Razak Simpson launching a measured long ball to the right flank.

Christopher Bonsu Baah controlled it well and played a neat lay-off into the path of Ebenezer Annan, who had charged forward on the overlap.

The Crvena Zvezda defender whipped in a teasing low cross, which the waiting Brandon calmly slotted in from close range.

It was a beautifully worked team goal—quick, precise, and full of intent. And for Thomas-Asante, it was a moment to savour: his first goal for the national team in just his third appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh