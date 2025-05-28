The Jollof Derby failed to favour Ghana once again, as the Black Stars succumbed to a 2-1 loss against long-standing rivals Nigeria in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup on Wednesday, May 28.

Cyril Dessers broke the deadlock before a Razak Simpson own goal handed the Super Eagles a comfortable cushion.

Although Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back late in the second half, it was little more than a face-saving moment.

Ghana's Black Stars look crestfallen after conceding against Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Five takeaways from Ghana’s painful defeat to Nigeria

Ghana now shifts focus to a third-place encounter with Trinidad and Tobago, while Nigeria prepares for a showdown against Jamaica in the final.

Here's what we learned from the Black Stars' disappointing outing:

5. Defensive fragility ruins the game plan

Ghana's patched-up backline crumbled under pressure. Within 19 minutes, the team conceded twice, and those early lapses ultimately decided the outcome.

It started with Gideon Mensah losing possession near the touchline, which led to a cross that Razak Simpson failed to clear.

His slip allowed Dessers to convert with ease. Minutes later, Simpson inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, leaving goalkeeper Benjamin Asare stranded.

The entire defensive unit appeared disjointed, a reflection of the lack of cohesion among the stand-ins.

4. Local players failed to deliver

There were high expectations for the home-based stars, but most fell short on the big stage.

Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare had some decent moments, including a clever dribble past Samuel Chukwueze, but was also culpable in critical phases.

Simpson had a game to forget, playing a part in both goals conceded. Kamaradini Mamudu held his ground during the first half, yet didn’t leave a lasting impression.

Up front, Kwame Opoku had little influence, although that was largely due to a lack of service.

Nonetheless, the local contingent didn’t seize the opportunity to stake a firm claim for future call-ups.

3. Otto Addo’s in-game decisions continue to raise eyebrows

Once again, questions were raised about Otto Addo’s timing with substitutions.

While credit must be given for bringing on Brandon Thomas-Asante, who scored Ghana’s only goal, his reluctance to make other early changes cost the team.

Talents like Mohammed Fuseini, a key figure in Union Saint-Gilloise's historic Belgian title win, and midfielder Abu Francis, were introduced far too late to influence the contest.

A more proactive approach from the dugout might have changed the complexion of the match.

2. Abdul Salis Samed’s stock is falling

Once seen as the heartbeat of Ghana’s midfield, Salis Samed looked far from his best.

The on-loan Sunderland man struggled to impose himself, frequently misplacing passes and committing clumsy fouls.

Overrun by Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, he received a yellow card for persistent infringements and failed to provide the composure or shielding presence expected of a midfield anchor.

His performances no longer reflect the form that won over fans two years ago.

1. Bright spots were too few and came too late

Despite the frustration, Thomas-Asante’s goal was a glimmer of what could’ve been.

His introduction injected urgency, movement, and sharp link-up play into an otherwise flat attack.

The team showed some life in the final 15 minutes, but it was too little, too late.

With better preparation, sharper transitions, and a more balanced mix of experience and energy, Ghana might have told a different story. For now, though, it’s back to the drawing board.

Source: YEN.com.gh