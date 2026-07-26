Thomas Partey has been spotted intensifying personal training in Turkey ahead of an anticipated transfer move

According to reports from an ace Ghanaian sports journalist, clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Spain are all keen on the midfielder

Partey's next destination remains unconfirmed as the former Arsenal and Villarreal star weighs his options

A seasoned coach has urged the 33-year-old to weigh his options carefully before making a move this summer

Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey is stepping up his fitness in Turkey as he closes in on a potential move after becoming a free agent.

The experienced midfielder has been without a club since his contract with Villarreal expired at the end of last season, but interest from several leagues continues to grow.

Thomas Partey steps up personal training amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty and @SannieDaara/X.

Source: Getty Images

Partey courts interest from Saudi and Turkey

According to ace Ghanaian sports journalist Ibrahim Saanie Daara, Partey has intensified his personal training programme in Turkey as he waits for his next opportunity.

Daara reported that clubs from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Spain are monitoring the 33-year-old, with a decision on his future expected soon.

Partey joined Villarreal after leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2025. During his time with the Yellow Submarines, the former Atletico Madrid player made 32 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Watch excerpts of Partey's training session, as shared on X:

Despite being without a team, Partey remained involved with Ghana's national team and featured at the just-ended FIFA World Cup.

He played in three matches for the Black Stars, missing only the opening group game against Panama due to visa issues in Canada.

His search for a new club comes during a difficult period, with the midfielder also facing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom over allegations of sexual offences.

He has denied wrongdoing, and the case remains ongoing.

Thomas Partey remains an integral member of the Black Stars despite being unattached after leaving Villarreal in the summer. Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Fans rally behind Partey

While his future remains uncertain, some supporters have continued to back the former Arsenal star on social media.

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"Still balling despite everything he's going through."

@michaelmartey22 said:

"Please!!! The team leaders should let him wear the captain's band for the AFCON, We will do an amazing job with the boys. The AFCON will be brought to the Motherland. Ghana 🇬🇭"

@BenEsselAcquah1 added:

"The midfield general, no size. Am ready to watch your games."

@D_evil0 simply wrote:

"Proper baller 💯"

Source: YEN.com.gh