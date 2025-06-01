PSG delivered a dominant performance at the Allianz Arena in Munich, dismantling Inter Milan with a clinical display in the final

Desire Doue netted twice, while Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu also got on the scoresheet to seal a commanding 5-0 win

Luis Enrique believes one of his star players is worthy of winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or after their Champions League triumph

The French side sealed their long-awaited first European title with a stunning 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Munich.

How PSG thrashed Inter Milan

Only one team showed up in the first half and it was Paris Saint-Germain in full force.

Achraf Hakimi and the sensational Desire Doue fired the French champions into a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes, leaving Inter Milan stunned and chasing shadows.

PSG’s relentless press never let up after the break, and it was 19-year-old Doue once again who delivered the killer blow, netting his second of the night and PSG’s third in a historic performance.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added his name to the scoresheet, getting in on the action to make it four.

And still, PSG pushed forward. In the final act of their masterclass, fellow 19-year-old Senny Mayulu found the net to complete a stunning 5-0 rout—marking the most dominant win ever recorded in a European Cup final, per beIN Sports.

Luis Enrique names his Ballon d'Or favourite

Although he didn’t score in the final, Enrique singled out Ousmane Dembélé for special praise, highlighting his relentless pressing and crucial involvement in two of PSG’s goals.

Dembélé’s transformation has been remarkable, bouncing back from being dropped for a group-stage loss to Arsenal with a renewed mindset that’s driven his standout performances.

Enrique said in his post ,match press conference:

"As a team, we have demonstrated an incredible way of defending. Everyone is talking about the Ballon d’Or. I would give it to Ousmane Dembele for his way of defending.

"He is a model, his pressing. In the final, he was exceptional. He deserves it for his goals but especially for his way of defending."

Dembele's journey from question mark to cornerstone

Dembélé’s recent rise is a powerful tale of redemption. Once dismissed as injury-prone and inconsistent, he has transformed into a vital pillar of one of the world’s elite clubs.

The French winger has achieved this without sacrificing the qualities that made him special — his dazzling dribbling, electric pace, and creativity — now sharpened with maturity, composure, and leadership.

Ousmane Dembélé celebrates after PSG won the Champions League. Photo by Soccrates Images.

In Munich, as PSG lifted their long-awaited Champions League trophy, Dembélé also ascended to new heights.

Moments like these don’t come often, and neither do Ballon d’Or opportunities.

New favourite emerges to win Ballon d'Or

