Paris Saint-Germain made history by winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, demolishing Inter Milan 5-0

Some fans tore up pieces of turf and cut sections of the goal nets, taking physical mementos of the victory

Wild celebrations continue for PSG fans around the world, especially in the French capital of Paris

After Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory over Inter Milan on Saturday May 31, several fans entered the pitch and removed chunks of turf and pieces of the goal net as keepsakes from the historic night.

The emphatic victory marked the culmination of years of ambition, investment, and near-misses during the Qatar-backed project of the French team.

Some PSG fans tore up the Allianz Arena turf after PSG 5 Inter Milan 0 Champions League final on May 31, 2025. Image credit: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

While the players lifted the trophy on the podium and confetti rained down in blue, red, and white, hundreds of fans spilled onto the pitch to celebrate alongside their heroes.

In the process, the Munich Arena witnessed scenes that blended pure joy with chaotic souvenir-hunting.

Allianz Arena turf torn and nets cut

Patches of turf were ripped from the ground by supporters eager to take home a piece of the playing field that had just hosted PSG’s crowning glory.

At least one of the nets, which had bulged five times under PSG’s relentless attack, was left shredded after fans cut away strips, likely to be kept as keepsakes or traded among ultra groups.

Watch the incident below as seen by YEN.com.gh on Le Parisien.

Security personnel, though present, struggled to regain full control in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle, allowing the celebrations to momentarily overrun the venue.

A memorable night for PSG supporters in Munich

For PSG and their fans, the night in Munich was about more than silverware. It was a validation of the club’s project, a rise from domestic dominance to European elite.

Major departures such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe had cast doubt over the Paris Saint-Germain project under Spanish manager Luis Enrique.

However, the former Barcelona manager silenced his critics by leading his dynamic team to PSG's first-ever Champions League title, and they did it in the most emphatic way possible.

Influential full-back Hakimi Achraf put PSG ahead in the 12th minute with a composed finish from close range. 19-year-old French prodigy Desire Doue doubled the tally eight minutes later.

Per a BBC report, Inter Milan came into the second half looking to stage a comeback, but the Ligue 1 champions would continue their dominance as Doue fired a brace in the 63rd minute before Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu sealed the big win.

Hakimi Achraf matches Abedi Ayew record

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Hakimi Achraf equalling a long-standing record of Ghana great Abedi Ayew Pele.

The ex-Black Stars captain became the first African player to win the Champions League with a French side after helping Marseille clinch the 1992/93 maiden CL edition.

After PSG's historic triumph in Munich, which drew a reaction from Kylian Mbappe, the Moroccan thus joins the former Ghanaian maestro in that exclusive club.

