Paris Saint-Germain lifted the 2025 UEFA Champions League trophy after a commanding 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final

The emphatic scoreline marked the biggest winning margin in the competition’s final history, as Luis Enrique guided PSG to European glory

However, the French champions will not receive the original trophy, but a replica version instead

Paris Saint-Germain ended their long wait for a UEFA Champions League title with a perfect performance on Saturday evening.

The French side sealed their long-awaited first European title with a stunning 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Munich.

How PSG thrashed Inter Milan

Only one team showed up in the first half and it was Paris Saint-Germain in full force.

Achraf Hakimi and the sensational Desire Doue fired the French champions into a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes, leaving Inter Milan stunned and chasing shadows.

PSG’s relentless press never let up after the break, and it was 19-year-old Doue once again who delivered the killer blow, netting his second of the night and PSG’s third in a historic performance.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added his name to the scoresheet, getting in on the action to make it four.

And still, PSG pushed forward. In the final act of their masterclass, fellow 19-year-old Senny Mayulu found the net to complete a stunning 5-0 rout, marking the most dominant win ever recorded in a European Cup final, per beIN Sports.

Why won't PSG be allowed to keep Champions League trophy?

PSG captain Marquinhos had the honour of lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time in the club’s history, but they won’t be keeping the original.

UEFA’s rules around the iconic silverware have evolved, but the key principle remains: only clubs that have won the Champions League (or European Cup) five times, or three years in a row, get to keep the original trophy.

Real Madrid, Ajax, and Bayern Munich qualified under the three-in-a-row rule, while Liverpool and AC Milan earned theirs by hitting the five-title mark.

However, since 2008, UEFA has retained permanent ownership of the original trophy. From that point, winners receive a replica, as was the case when Barcelona won their fifth title in 2015.

UEFA now recognises elite clubs through a special sleeve badge that displays their title count, for example, Real Madrid proudly wear one with the number 15.

Champions League trophy rules

This aligns with UEFA’s official regulations, which state that the original trophy is reserved for ceremonial use only and remains under UEFA’s permanent custody.

"The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA’s keeping and ownership at all times. A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Champions League winners' trophy, is awarded to the winning club," reads Article 11.

PSG will receive a replica of the Champions League trophy, which is set to feature in their anticipated victory parade in Paris.

UEFA regulations state that the trophy cannot be taken out of France without official written approval.

