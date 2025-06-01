PSG finally won the UEFA Champions League after smashing Inter Milan in the final on Saturday

They received congratulatory messages across the football world, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar joining in

Amid the wave of congratulations, Lionel Messi remains the conspicuous absentee from the pool

Paris Saint-Germain’s long, emotional quest for European glory finally reached its dream ending on Saturday, May 31.

After years of heartbreak and near misses, the French giants secured their first UEFA Champions League crown, and they did it in breathtaking fashion.

Lionel Messi has remained silent since PSG won the Champions League. Photos by Anadolu and Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

PSG smash Inter Milan to win first Champions League title

In a night that will live forever in the club’s history, PSG dismantled Inter Milan with a ruthless 5-0 win in Munich.

It wasn’t just a victory; it was a statement.

According to UEFA, no team had won a Champions League final by such a margin since AC Milan's 4-0 demolition of Barcelona back in 1994.

From start to finish, Luis Enrique’s men never looked like faltering. Achraf Hakimi got the ball rolling before teenage sensation Désiré Doué bagged a brace to send the Parisian crowd into raptures.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu added their names to the scoresheet, completing what might be remembered as the most dominant performance ever seen on this stage.

Marquinhos excitedly hoists the Champions League trophy with his PSG teammates joining him in the celebrations. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe and Neymar congratulate PSG's Champions League triumph

As the final whistle blew and confetti filled the Munich sky, messages of support poured in from across the football world.

Some of PSG’s former stars, now plying their trade elsewhere, were quick to send their congratulations.

“The big day has finally arrived, victory and in the style of an entire club. Congratulations,” wrote Kylian Mbappé, now shining for Real Madrid, in a heartfelt Instagram post, per talkSPORT.

Neymar, once the face of PSG’s record-breaking ambitions, also shared in the joy.

He posted a picture of the players hoisting the trophy, simply writing, “Congratulations.”

Messi remains silent in congratulatory wave

But in the flood of tributes, one notable voice remained silent: Lionel Messi.

Fans were quick to notice that the Argentine icon, who spent two seasons in Paris, hadn't acknowledged the triumph publicly.

And it’s raised questions. Could Messi still be harbouring feelings from a stint that never quite clicked?

There’s a practical explanation. The 37-year-old was in action for Inter Miami, where he starred with two goals in a 5-1 win over Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer. But for many, that doesn’t fully explain the silence.

Messi's stint with PSG

Messi’s time in Paris was underwhelming by his high standards. While he registered 32 goals and 35 assists in 76 games, as documented by Transfermarkt.

The team’s failure to progress deep into Europe during those seasons only added to the disappointment.

Behind the scenes, tension brewed. PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi later criticised Messi for what he described as a lack of “respect” when leaving the club, hinting at how strained the relationship had become.

In a candid interview with Apple Music earlier this year, Messi opened up about his time in France.

“I went through two years which I didn’t enjoy,” he admitted.

“I wasn’t happy on a daily basis, with the training, the matches. I had a hard time adapting to all that.”

