Paris Saint-Germain clinched their maiden UEFA Champions League title in emphatic fashion, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final

Their dominant display set a new record for the largest winning margin in a Champions League final

With the historic victory, the French giants also emerged as the highest earners in this season’s competition

The staggering amount Paris Saint-Germain earned from their first-ever Champions League triumph has now come to light.

Their emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in Munich sealed a historic night for the French giants. And with glory came a massive financial reward.

How Much PSG Earned After Winning Their First Champions League Title

How PSG thrashed Inter Milan

Achraf Hakimi and the sensational Desire Doue fired the French champions into a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes, leaving Inter Milan stunned and chasing shadows.

PSG’s relentless press never let up after the break, and it was 19-year-old Doue once again who delivered the killer blow, netting his second of the night and PSG’s third in a historic performance.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added his name to the scoresheet, getting in on the action to make it four.

And still, PSG pushed forward. In the final act of their masterclass, fellow 19-year-old Senny Mayulu found the net to complete a stunning 5-0 rout, marking the most dominant win ever recorded in a European Cup final, per beIN Sports.

According to UEFA, no team had won a Champions League final by such a margin since AC Milan's 4-0 demolition of Barcelona back in 1994.

How much PSG made after winning UCL

The UEFA Champions League stands as both the most prestigious and one of the richest competitions in club football.

This season, UEFA boosted performance-based prize money by almost €400 million.

Here’s how the earnings are distributed:

€13M Qualification fee

€2.1M per group stage win

€700K per draw

€12.5M for reaching the Round of 16

€15M for advancing to the Quarter finals

€18.5M for reaching the Semi finals

€25M for winning the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain secured €93.1 million in performance-related bonuses after an impressive Champions League campaign that included four group-stage wins, a draw, and ultimately lifting the trophy.

They also earned €5.8 million based on their 15th-place finish in the final group stage rankings, plus an additional €984,550 for placing between ninth and 16th.

Ousmane Dembélé celebrates after PSG won the Champions League. Photo by Soccrates Images.

A further payout—known as the value pillar, which considers a club’s 10-year UEFA coefficient and broadcast market share, is still to be confirmed, but PSG’s total earnings from this season’s tournament are estimated at around €144 million, according to Football365.

