Barcelona could face a points deduction in next season’s UEFA Champions League after allegedly breaching the competition’s financial regulations for a second straight year.

The Catalan giants finished second in the revamped 36-team group stage last season, collecting 19 points from eight matches and suffering just one defeat.

Under then-boss Hansi Flick, Barça progressed to the semi-finals but were knocked out by Inter Milan in dramatic fashion, losing 7-6 on aggregate following a late extra-time goal from Davide Frattesi.

Despite clinching the La Liga title, Barcelona’s European campaign for the upcoming season could begin under a cloud, with UEFA reportedly considering disciplinary action that might hand the club a significant early setback.

What penalties could Barcelona face from UEFA?

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, Barcelona are reportedly in breach of UEFA’s strict financial regulations, with sanctions expected to be announced later this month.

Since this is their second offence, the Catalan club could face serious consequences, including a reduced squad size for the Champions League or even a points deduction.

Barcelona’s ongoing financial struggles led them to sell portions of their broadcasting rights and their in-house content platform. While the club hoped these deals would be classified as "other operating income" under Financial Fair Play (FFP), UEFA ruled the funds as “profits on disposal of intangible assets,” which do not meet the criteria.

As a result, Barça were fined £420,000 for misreporting profits and later lost their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which warned that any future breaches would likely trigger harsher penalties from UEFA’s Club Financial Control Board (CFCB).

The sanction appears to be on the way after they breached limits on club losses.

Chelsea and Aston Villa set for financial penalties

Chelsea and Aston Villa are expected to receive financial penalties after breaching UEFA regulations for the first time.

Both clubs have been in talks with UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) to reach a financial settlement.

Chelsea’s breach relates to exceeding loss limits, following the sale of their women’s team to a sister company for £200 million.

The club attempted to declare the income from the sale, but UEFA’s financial sustainability rules prohibit such transactions, leading to last season’s violation.

